MTV VMAs 2025 nominations: Lady Gaga leads with 12 nods, check out full list

The 2025 MTV Video Music Award nominations have been announced, and Lady Gaga is leading the list for this year. The pop sensation, who returned to music earlier this year with her new album, Mayhem, has been nominated across 12 categories, including best album, video of the year and artist of the year, USA Today reported. With this, Lady Gaga has now ended Taylor Swift’s two-year run in the top spot. Lady Gaga leads the MTV Video Music Award nominations this year.(AFP)

Beyoncé and Taylor Swift have been included in the artist of the year category at the prestigious event and if one of them wins the award then they will emerge as the most-awarded musician in VMA history. At present, each of them have 30.

Bruno Mars, who earlier collaborated with Gaga on Die with a Smile, closely follows her with 11 nominations, while Kendrick Lamar is up for 10 categories. Among other artists are ROSÉ and Sabrina Carpenter, getting nominated across eight categories each, as well as Ariana Grande and The Weeknd earning seven nominations each.

Besides them, Billie Eilish has six, Charli xcx with five and Bad Bunny, Doechii, Ed Sheeran, Jelly Roll, Miley Cyrus and Tate McRae having nominated for four each.

As many as 33 first-time nominees are there for this year's Video Music Awards, including Alex Warren, Blake Shelton, Gigi Perez and KATSEYE. Mac Miller has become the first artist to get a maiden VMA nomination posthumously.

Moreover, two new categories have been added this time, including best country and best pop artist.

Fan voting for the 2025 MTV VMAs started on Tuesday across 19 gender neutral categories. It will continue till 6 PM ET on September 5.

The award show will be aired live from the UBS Arena on CBS at 8 PM ET on Sunday, September 7. Fans will also get to witness live updates on MTV, besides streaming it on Paramount+.

2025 MTV VMAs: Nominations

Here's the complete list of nominations for 2025 MTV Video Music Award:

Video of the year

Ariana Grande (brighter days ahead)

Billie Eilish (BIRDS OF A FEATHER)

Kendrick Lamar (Not Like Us)

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars (Die With A Smile)

ROSÉ and Bruno Mars (APT)

Sabrina Carpenter (Manchild)

The Weeknd and Playboi Carti (Timeless)

Artist of the year

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Kendrick Lamar

Lady Gaga

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Song of the year

Alex Warren (Ordinary)

Billie Eilish (BIRDS OF A FEATHER)

Doechii (Anxiety)

Ed Sheeran (Sapphire)

Gracie Abrams (I Love You, I'm Sorry)

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars (Die With A Smile)

Lorde (What Was That)

ROSÉ and Bruno Mars (APT)

Tate McRae (Sports Car)

The Weeknd and Playboi Carti (Timeless)

Best new artist

Alex Warren

Ella Langley

Gigi Perez

Lola Young

sombr

The Marías

Best pop artist

Ariana Grande

Charli XCX

Justin Bieber

Lorde

Miley Cyrus

Sabrina Carpenter

Tate McRae

MTV Push performance of the year

August 2024: Shaboozey [A Bar Song (Tipsy)]

September 2024: Ayra Starr (Last Heartbreak Song)

October 2024: Mark Ambor (Belong Together)

November 2024: Lay Bankz (Graveyard)

December 2024: Dasha (Bye Bye Bye)

January 2025: KATSEYE (Touch)

February 2025: Jordan Adetunji (KEHLANI)

March 2025: Leon Thomas (YES IT IS)

April 2025: Livingston (Shadow)

May 2025: Damiano David (Next Summer)

June 2025: Gigi Perez: (Sailor Song)

July 2025: ROLE MODEL (Sally, When the Wine Runs Out)

Best collaboration

Bailey Zimmerman with Luke Combs (Backup Plan)

Kendrick Lamar and SZA (luther)

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars (Die with A Smile)

Post Malone ft. Blake Shelton (Pour Me A Drink)

ROSÉ and Bruno Mars (APT)

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco (Sunset Blvd)

Best pop

Alex Warren (Ordinary)

Ariana Grande (brighter days ahead)

Ed Sheeran (Sapphire)

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars (Die with a Smile)

ROSÉ and Bruno Mars (APT)

Sabrina Carpenter (Manchild)

Best hip-hop

Doechii (Anxiety)

Drake (NOKIA)

Eminem ft. Jelly Roll (Somebody Save Me)

GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red (WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME)

Kendrick Lamar (Not Like Us)

LL COOL J ft. Eminem (Murdergram Deux)

Travis Scott (4X4)

Best R&B

Chris Brown (Residuals)

Leon Thomas and Freddie Gibbs [MUTT (REMIX)]

Mariah Carey (Type Dangerous)

PARTYNEXTDOOR (N o C h i l l)

Summer Walker (Heart of a Woman)

SZA (Drive)

The Weeknd and Playboi Carti (Timeless)

Best alternative

Gigi Perez (Sailor Song)

Imagine Dragons (Wake Up)

Lola Young (Messy)

mgk and Jelly Roll (Lonely Road)

sombr (back to friends)

The Marías (Back to Me)

Best Rock

Coldplay (ALL MY LOVE)

Evanescence (Afterlife)

Green Day (One Eyed Bastard)

Lenny Kravitz (Honey)

Linkin Park (The Emptiness Machine)

twenty one pilots (The Contract)

Best Latin

Bad Bunny (BAILE INoLVIDABLE)

J Balvin (Rio)

KAROL G (Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido)

Peso Pluma (LA PATRULLA)

Rauw Alejandro and Romeo Santos (Khé?)

Shakira (Soltera)

Best Afrobeats

Asake and Travis Scott (Active)

Burna Boy ft. Travis Scott (TaTaTa)

MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng and Shenseea (Shake It To The Max)

Rema [Baby (Is It A Crime)]

Tems ft. Asake (Get It Right)

Tyla (PUSH 2 START)

Wizkid ft. Brent Faiyaz (Piece of My Heart)

Best K-pop

aespa (Whiplash)

JENNIE (like JENNIE)

Jimin (Who)

JISOO (earthquake)

LISA ft. Doja Cat and RAYE (Born Again)

Stray Kids (Chk Chk Boom)

ROSÉ (toxic till the end)

Best country

Chris Stapleton (Think I'm In Love with You)

Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood (I'm Gonna Love You)

Jelly Roll (Liar)

Lainey Wilson (4x4xU)

Megan Moroney (Am I Okay?)

Morgan Wallen (Smile)

Best Album

Bad Bunny (DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS)

Kendrick Lamar (GNX)

Lady Gaga (Mayhem)

Morgan Wallen (I'm The Problem)

Sabrina Carpenter (Short n' Sweet)

The Weeknd (Hurry Up Tomorrow)

Best long form video

Ariana Grande (brighter days ahead)

Bad Bunny [DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS (Short Film)]

Damiano David (FUNNY little STORIES)

Mac Miller (Balloonerism)

Miley Cyrus (Something Beautiful)

The Weeknd (Hurry Up Tomorrow)

Video for good

Burna Boy (Higher)

Charli XCX (Guess featuring Billie Eilish)

Doechii (Anxiety)

Eminem ft. Jelly Roll (Somebody Save Me)

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco (Younger and Hotter Than Me)

Zach Hood ft. Sasha Alex Sloan (Sleepwalking)

Best direction

Ariana Grande (brighter days ahead)

Charli XCX (Guess featuring Billie Eilish)

Kendrick Lamar (Not Like Us)

Lady Gaga (Abracadabra)

ROSÉ and Bruno Mars (APT)

Sabrina Carpenter (Manchild)

Best cinematography

Ariana Grande (brighter days ahead)

Ed Sheeran (Sapphire)

Kendrick Lamar (Not Like Us)

Lady Gaga (Abracadabra)

Miley Cyrus (Easy Lover)

Sabrina Carpenter (Manchild)

Best editing

Charli XCX (Guess featuring Billie Eilish)

Ed Sheeran (Sapphire)

Kendrick Lamar (Not Like Us)

Lady Gaga (Abracadabra)

Sabrina Carpenter (Manchild)

Tate McRae (Just Keep Watching)

Best choreography

Doechii (Anxiety)

FKA twigs (Eusexua)

Kendrick Lamar (Not Like Us)

Lady Gaga (Abracadabra)

Tyla (PUSH 2 START)

Zara Larsson (Pretty Ugly)

Best visual effects

Ariana Grande (brighter days ahead)

Lady Gaga (Abracadabra)

ROSÉ and Bruno Mars (APT)

Sabrina Carpenter (Manchild)

Tate McRae (Just Keep Watching)

The Weeknd (Hurry Up Tomorrow)

Best art direction

Charli XCX (Guess featuring Billie Eilish)

Kendrick Lamar (Not Like Us)

Lady Gaga (Abracadabra)

Lorde (Man of The Year)

Miley Cyrus (End of the World)

ROSÉ and Bruno Mars (APT)

FAQs:

1. How can fans vote for 2025 MTV VMAs?

Fans can vote for their favorite artists via the official website.

2. Are 2025 MTV VMAs nominations announced?

Yes, the nominations were announced on Tuesday.

3. When will 2025 MTV VMAs take place?

The awards show takes place on Sunday, September 7.