Lady Gaga’s upcoming song Dead Dance to set the tone for her entry in Wednesday Season 2? What we know

Lady Gaga is set to electrify screens and playlists soon. The music icon is all set to drop a brand-new track, titled Dead Dance, which will feature in Netflix’s cult-favorite series Wednesday Season 2, as per Variety. Known for her boundary-pushing music, Gaga’s upcoming track is expected to seamlessly mix with the show’s eerie and offbeat energy. While official details remain under wraps, fans are already buzzing over the perfect collab of pop royalty and the Addams Family universe. Lady Gaga will star in Wednesday Season 2.(AP)

When is Lady Gaga's Dead Dance releasing?

As per the outlet, insiders have confirmed that both the song and its music video are slated for release next month. The timing is not random, as it aligns with Lady Gaga’s much-anticipated debut in Wednesday Season 2. She steps into the gothic universe as Rosaline Rotwood, a legendary Nevermore Academy teacher with a mysterious edge. Her character is set to cross paths with Wednesday’s lead star Jenna Ortega, adding fuel to fan excitement.

Last month, Lady Gaga and Tim Burton were spotted on Mexico City's eerie Island of the Dolls, sparking buzz. The haunting location ties into her upcoming new track, which she reportedly recorded with Mayhem album collaborators Andrew Watt and Cirkut.

When is Wednesday Season 2 arriving on Netflix?

Wednesday returns to Netflix with Part 1 of its second season releasing on August 6, promising more eerie thrills at Nevermore Academy. Part 2 arrives on September 3, and that is when Lady Gaga will step into the frame.

The new season dials up the spookiness, with sinister villains, twisted secrets, and a sharper focus on Wednesday’s psychic powers and family dynamics. Gaga’s entry only adds to the intrigue. This is not just a return, it is a reckoning.

FAQs

1. When does Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 release?

Part 1 of Wednesday Season 2 premieres on Netflix on August 6, 2025.

2. When will Part 2 of Season 2 be out?

Part 2 is set to drop on September 3, 2025, continuing the eerie saga.

3. Is Lady Gaga in Season 2 of Wednesday?

Reportedly, Gaga joins the cast in Part 2, marking a mysterious entry.

4. Will Lady Gaga’s song be featured in the show?

Yes, Lady Gaga's new track Dead Dance to feature in Wednesday Season 2.