Lady Gaga spotted with custom Labubu doll in Malibu amid Mayhem Ball tour

Lady Gaga was spotted making a stylish coffee run in Malibu on Sunday, August 3, after a series of sold-out shows in Los Angeles. Dressed in an oversized blazer and knee-high boots, the 39-year-old made headlines not just for her chic outfit but for the unique accessory dangling from her purse: a custom-made Labubu doll, handcrafted by fashion designer Marko Monroe, Just Jared reported. File photo of Lady Gaga (Instagram/@Ladygaga)

Also read: What’s the most expensive Labubu doll in the world? How much did it sell for?

Lady Gaga’s custom Labubu

Labubu, the quirky and wildly popular collectible from Chinese brand Pop Mart, has taken fashion circles by storm. Known for their goblin-like faces and colorful furry suits, the plushies are typically seen clipped onto purses or backpacks. Gaga, however, took things to the next level.

The Just Jared report stated that the plush toy hanging from Gaga’s bag was one-of-a-kind design which was styled after one of the musician’s Mayhem Ball tour costumes. Created by Monroe, the custom Labubu reflected Gaga’s larger-than-life stage persona, complete with intricate detailing and bold fashion flair.

Monroe, taking to Instagram, wrote it was a “wild 24 hours” making the custom Labubu for Gaga and added that he was “still beaming” from the collaboration. He shared a video showing the making of the outfit for the plush figure and gave fans a peek into the creative process behind the miniature masterpiece.

Post-tour glow and engagement sparkle

Lady Gaga flaunted her giant ring in addition to the custom Labubu. The Poker Face singer got engaged in Italy, and though she has been hush-hush about it, the star has been spotted wearing the ring during recent public appearances.

The Malibu coffee run, the Just Jared report added, came soon after she wrapped four straight sold-out nights at the LA Forum on her Mayhem Ball tour to support her album Mayhem. The album, which was launched in May, showed Gaga returning to her dance-pop roots and ranked No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Also read: Natasha Richardson’s sister reacts to Liam Neeson’s romance with Pamela Anderson

‘I’m a Labubu!’: Lady Gaga embraces the trend on TikTok

Another Billboard report added that Gaga thrilled fans with a TikTok video in which she playfully alluded to the Labubu sensation. Dressed in a stage costume with bunny-ear hair, she squeaked, “I'm a Labubu!”

The report added that Gaga is also supposed to travel to Toronto as well as North America before making her way through Europe and Australia.

FAQs:

Who is Lady Gaga going to marry?

Lady Gaga is engaged to businessman Michael Polansky.

What is Lady Gaga's diagnosis?

Lady Gaga has publicly revealed that she lives with fibromyalgia, a chronic pain condition that causes widespread muscle pain, fatigue, and mental distress. She has also spoken about her struggles with PTSD and mental health following a traumatic experience in her teenage years.

Did Lady Gaga like Amy Winehouse?

Yes, Lady Gaga admired Amy Winehouse. She has spoken about how Amy helped pave the way for unconventional female artists and credited her with changing the music industry.

Why is Labubu so famous now?

Labubu, a character from the Hong Kong-based art toy brand The Monsters by Kasing Lung and Pop Mart, has gone viral recently due to limited edition drops and growing interest in designer toys and collectibles.

Is it safe to buy Labubu?

Yes, it is generally safe to buy Labubu toys if purchased from official retailers or trusted resellers like Pop Mart’s official store, certified toy retailers, or platforms like NTWRK.

Is Labubu a Korean brand?

No, Labubu is not a Korean brand. The toys are distributed by Pop Mart, a popular Chinese toy company known for collectible blind-box figures.