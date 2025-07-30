Search
Wed, Jul 30, 2025
Shanghai police bust gang selling fake Labubu dolls worth $1.7 million

AFP |
Published on: Jul 30, 2025 05:29 pm IST

Made by Beijing-based toymaker Pop Mart, Labubu dolls have become a must-have item internationally.

Police in Shanghai busted a gang making and selling fake Labubus this month, detaining eight people and 5,000 counterfeit toys worth $1.7 million, local state-owned media reported.

Pop Mart notified police when a customer reported that one purchased online was in fact fake.(REUTERS File)

Made by Beijing-based toymaker Pop Mart, Labubu dolls have become a must-have item internationally, adorning the handbags of celebrities such as Rihanna and Dua Lipa.

The furry, fanged creatures, which typically sell for around $40, are released in limited quantities and have caused frenzies at stores around the world.

Knock-offs -- many of which are also made in China -- have flooded online platforms, dubbed "Lafufus" by social media users.

The Shanghai bust in early July uncovered 12-million-yuan ($1.7-million) worth of fake Pop Mart toys, state-run Shanghai Daily reported late Tuesday.

Pop Mart notified police when a customer reported that one purchased online was in fact fake.

This led to the discovery of an online store that sold fans, speakers and gaming consoles -- but was also a front for selling the counterfeits.

Police raided a warehouse, detaining eight people and the 5,000 toys, complete with forged trademarks and fake anti-counterfeit stickers, the report said.

It is not the first time the fluffy monsters have been associated with crime.

In Singapore, CCTV footage captured a family stealing Labubu dolls from a claw machine last year, according to online media outlet AsiaOne.

And in June, burglars broke into a store in California and took several Labubu dolls along with electronics and other valuables, US news outlet ABC reported.

