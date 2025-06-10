What are Labubu dolls? All about internet's latest obsession

You must be living under a rock if you haven't heard about the Labubus dolls. The wide-eyed toys have taken over social media. It all started after BLACKPINK’s Lisa casually showed them off in her photos. And, fans, including us, can’t keep their hands off the oddly cute toys. A Labubu doll(X/@HolaFujian)

So, don’t be surprised if you spot one dangling off a Gucci or sitting on a shelf next to someone’s most prized collectables. But did you know they are not new?

What is a Labubu?

Created by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung, Labubu is part of the 'Monsters' figurine universe-born out of his love for Nordic folklore and the wild imaginations of children. They first hit shelves in 2015, but 2025 seems to be their golden year.

Pop Mart, a Chinese retailer, holds exclusive distribution rights. The most popular versions? Plush pendants with clips that sell in “blind boxes”-you won’t know which one you have got until you rip the box open. That surprise factor is a big deal for many.

Not just a toy- it's a full-blown frenzy

A Labubu costs roughly between $21.99 and $39.99, but good luck finding one. In the UK, Pop Mart even halted Labubu sales in physical stores due to scuffles breaking out.

The shortage is partly due to resellers using bots to snap them up. On StockX, rare variants have been listed for as high as $450.

“I saw someone’s post that their car windows were broken, and someone stole their Labubu. Nothing else, just the Labubu, which is wild,” shared a user on Reddit.

Why is everyone hooked?

From emotional nostalgia to simple delight, people find meaning in these plushies. While some blame celebrity hype and sharp marketing, others are genuinely in love. “It’s just influence from celebrities and good marketing, just a current consumerist trend like so many other things,” one Redditor pointed out.

Reddit user blames celebrity influence for the growing popularity of Labubu dolls(Reddit)

Another person added, “I want one but I had no idea they were such a huge deal til today!!! Now I can’t even get one because they are sold out everywhere (aside from resellers but I refuse). My bfs parents randomly have one and it’s hanging in their car. I noticed it like last week and was like aww this thing is so cute and wanted to do the same. Gonna just wait for this trend to die down bc I’m sure it will lmao.”

Reddit user weighs in on Labubus craze(Reddit)

FAQs

Q1: Why are Labubus expensive now?

Due to limited supply, reseller bots, and soaring demand, prices have skyrocketed on resale platforms.

Q3: Is there a cheaper version?

Yes-counterfeits like 'Lafufu” exist, though they differ in quality and design.

Q4: Are Labubus just for kids?

Not really. Many adult collectors love them for the nostalgia, cuteness, or sheer joy they bring.