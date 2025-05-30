BLACKPINK Jisoo's brother accused of sexual misconduct by woman: ‘It took me a long time to write this..’

Being related to a global superstar can bring both privilege and pressure. In the case of BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, her immense fame has recently cast a spotlight on her family as allegations involving her brother, Kim Jung Hoon, began circulating online. The situation quickly gained attention on social media, raising questions and concerns from fans and the public alike. BLACKPINK Jisoo's brother accused of sexual misconduct

According to initial reports, the controversy began on 29 May when an anonymous post surfaced on BLIND, an employee social media platform. The post made claims about Kim Jung Hoon's personal conduct, sparking a wave of online discussions and media coverage. Here's what it said, according to Koreaboo:

“Secretly Filmed by BLACKPINK Jisoo’s Brother

There is only one person involved.

It took me a long time to write this.

What I went through was so horrific that I couldn’t even speak about it for a while. But I can’t go on living like this, so I’ve decided to gather the courage to share my story.

Everything in this post is based on my real experience.

At first, I trusted him.

He introduced himself as the brother of a famous celebrity. He spoke well and told me about his dreams, saying he was running a business.

At the time, I had no reason to doubt him. I thought he was an impressive person and believed that he genuinely cared about me.

But that was a complete misunderstanding.

He did not have my consent.

One day, we were having sex at his house.

It was only later that I found out—

He had secretly filmed the intercourse with a hidden camera.”

While the original post has since been removed, screenshots and summaries continue to circulate widely. The post further alleged that Jisoo’s brother maintained relationships with several women at the same time and that he reportedly pressured some into sending explicit videos. The anonymous user also claimed that she was considering legal action and is prepared to come forward publicly if other potential victims decide to share their stories.

Who is Jisoo's brother?

Kim Jung Hoon is known for his work in the business world, including his leadership role at Biomom, a children’s health supplement brand. He also recently launched the entertainment label Blissoo, with Jisoo publicly involved as a brand ambassador.

In response to the emerging reports, Jisoo’s agency released a brief statement, noting that they are “currently checking the facts.” As of now, no further official comment has been made by Kim Jung Hoon or his representatives.