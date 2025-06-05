Chinese company used fake Gucci branding to promote bogus kids' fashion shows, scamming parents of over 44 lakh

A Chinese company has been fined 600,000 yuan (approximately ₹72 lakh) for orchestrating fake children’s fashion shows and defrauding parents of 367,000 yuan (around ₹44lakh), reported the South China Morning Post. Their website featured images of iconic French landmarks like the Louvre to lend credibility to the events.(AI Generated )

According to Xinmin Evening News, the Shanghai-based firm had been promoting events under the name “Paris Kids Fashion Week” since 2020, falsely branding them as part of the globally recognised Paris Fashion Week. Their website featured images of iconic French landmarks like The Louvre to lend credibility to the events.

Also read: US visa officer in Hyderabad tests student with technical questions: ‘I was surprised by the level’

The company conducted shows in major cities across China, as well as in Paris and Toronto. During one of the Shanghai editions, it held four shows under the names of luxury brands like Dior, Gucci, Burberry and Fendi, charging parents 6,000 yuan (about ₹72,500) for a single appearance. It also hosted parent-child segments, allowing guardians to walk the runway with their children.

Gucci files complaint

The scam came to light after Gucci’s Shanghai office filed a complaint, prompting an investigation by the Shanghai Market Regulatory Bureau in 2023.

Investigators found that the firm used Gucci’s logos and also created fake variations with names like “Gucc101” and “Gucc100”. One staff member admitted that the company charged over 10,000 yuan (roughly ₹1.20 lakh) for each costume worn by a child.

However, not all the clothes were genuine. The owner, identified by his surname Huang, allegedly bought counterfeit outfits online. He claimed the clothes were only meant for photoshoots and were never sold.

Authorities stated that these actions violated trademark laws. The registration fees collected, totalling 367,000 yuan, were classified as illegal earnings, and the company was fined accordingly.

Also read: Jain temple to be built in Australia at a cost of $18 million with marble shipped from Rajasthan

A procurator in Shanghai said the firm had been fined by other regional market regulators in the past but continued its deceptive practices. Despite the crackdown, its social media accounts under “Paris Fashion Week Kid’s Unit” remain active.