What’s the most expensive Labubu doll in the world? How much did it sell for?

Even as many people are taking to burning their Labubus, there are still people who are ready to buy it no matter what the price. A rare Labubu x Vans plush doll sold for a jaw-dropping $10,585 on eBay, smashing previous resale records and cementing the toy’s growing status as a series collector’s item. Labubu's collaboration with Vans becomes the most expensive on eBay.(@LABUBU_0x/X)

According to a New York Post report, the Labubu doll was originally released in 2023 as part of a blind-box collaboration between Chinese toy giant Pop Mart and skatewear brand Vans. The grey-brown Labubu was initially priced at just $85. With the recent sale, its value has multiplied 125 times in less than two years, making it the most expensive Labubu ever sold on the online platform.

Another Forbes report stated that the recently auctioned Vans Labubu stood out for its limited availability and trendy streetwear outfit. It sports classic Vans Sk8-Mid sneakers, a matching sweatshirt, and a blue-orange cap emblazoned with ‘The Monsters’. With 96 competing bids, the doll’s final sale price broke records and signalled the growing demand for rare Labubus.

All about the viral Labubu dolls

Labubus are quirky, toothy plush dolls inspired by Nordic mythology and created by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung; they have become a global phenomenon. Labubus first appeared as part of Pop Mart’s The Monsters collection in blind boxes, and these plushies often sell for $20 to $40, with buyers unaware of which character they will get, the NY Post report added.

Some of the most expensive Labubu dolls

Not all Labubus are created equal. The high resale prices are largely driven by the brand’s ‘secret editions’, ultra-rare dolls that appear in only one out of every 72 or even 144 boxes, the NY Post report added.

One such example is the pink ‘Catch Me If You Like Me’ Labubu, a secret edition that fetched $2,000 on eBay in early 2024. In May, a set of ‘Three Wise Labubu’ dolls was sold for $28,300 at a Sotheby’s auction. A life-sized version even crossed the $150,000 mark at a Chinese auction house in June.

What is ‘Labubu Hunger Games’?

Labubu drops, which usually happen online on Thursday nights and in-store on Friday mornings, unleash chaos. Collectors often line up before dawn, and some stores even hold back inventory to prevent fights. This trend, the NY Post report stated, has been dubbed ‘Labubu Hunger Games’ in the United Kingdom.

Experts, meanwhile, think this is more than a temporary trend. Dr Lori Verderame, a collectible appraiser known for her work on the History Channel, told Forbes that Labubus are ‘here to stay’ and she compared them to Beanie Babies and Cabbage Patch Dolls. Speaking to the publication, she said, “Labubus are grounded in international children’s literature and modern art culture, which makes them appealing to both collectors and investors.”

FAQs

Q1: What is Labubu?

Labubu is a plush collectible toy character designed by artist Kasing Lung and manufactured by Pop Mart. It’s part of “The Monsters” series.

Q2: Why are Labubus so expensive?

Their value comes from limited availability, blind box sales, rare secret editions, and collector demand.

Q3: How much was the most expensive Labubu ever sold?

The most expensive Labubu sold on eBay went for $10,585. Other rare versions have fetched over $150,000 at auction.

Q4: Can Labubus be considered an investment?

Yes, experts say Labubus have potential for long-term value due to scarcity and cultural appeal.

Q5: What is a blind box?

A blind box is a mystery-packaged toy; buyers don’t know which version they’re getting until they open it.