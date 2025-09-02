What happened to Jess Hurrell? London-based interiors influencer dies after losing cancer battle at 42

Influencer Jess Hurrell passed away at the age of 42 last Friday after an 8 year battle with cancer, her family informed in a post on her Instagram handle on Saturday, August 30. Jess Hurrell is survived by her husband David, whom she married in 2011, and their son and daughter.(Jess Hurrell/Instagram)

With over 94,000 Instagram followers, the London-based internet personality was well-known for her lifestyle and interior design posts. She frequently shared her favorite meals, family getaways, and house makeovers.

Jess Hurrell family issues statement after her demise

“Her positive energy was infectious and her family and friends loved her dearly and being around her,” Hurrell’s family stated in a statement on Instagram. “Even tackling this horrible disease for over 8 years, people couldn’t believe how positive and strong she was. Most people didn’t even know Jess was carrying this around with her, as she always skipped, smiled and powered through life.”

In concluding remarks, the family paid tribute to the late influencer, saying: “We are heart broken and she will be remembered forever. Rest in peace my darling xxx.”

She is survived by her husband David, whom she married in 2011, and their son and daughter.

According to her Instagram, the content creator had previously worked for a national newspaper, but she quit after having her baby and established the reputable interior design blog Gold Is A Neutral.

Jess Hurrell's husband pays tribute to late wife

David paid a heartfelt homage to his late wife on Instagram on the day the family announced her passing, which would have been their fourteenth wedding anniversary.

“Happy anniversary darling. Can’t believe we didn’t make it to 14 but I’ve had the most incredible 25 years and am blessed to have met you. Sleep tight xxx,” he wrote.

Following the unfortunate news of her demise, admirers of the content creator expressed condolences in the comments section of Hurrell's Instagram account, with one saying that she will be greatly missed. “Heartbroken by this news. Sending your beautiful family all my love,” one follower wrote.

“I am so shocked and sad to read this 💔 Sending you all so much love. This is heartbreaking and I’m so sorry xx,” another said.