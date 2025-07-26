Steve Aoki, Sasha announce arrival of their first child on wedding anniversary, reveals name of baby boy

Steve Aoki, the 47-year-old DJ and producer, welcomed his first child, a baby boy named Rocky77, with wife Sasha on Friday, July 25. The couple shared the news on Instagram with a close-up photo of their newborn’s tiny feet, the hospital tag still visible. “Rocky77 has arrived! We’re so in love with him already,” they wrote in the caption. DJ Steve Aoki and his wife Sasha welcomed their first child on their anniversary.(Instagram/@sashaaoki)

Aoki and Sasha noted that their son’s birth happened to land on a special date. “Even more special is that we get to celebrate our son’s birth on the same day as our wedding anniversary,” they said.

“Surprise arrival he came out on his own time already writing his first chapter of life. Let the adventures begin,” they added.

Also read: Vanessa Kirby's fake baby bump in Fantastic Four was heavier than real pregnancy: ‘Gave myself a backache for no reason’

Steve Aoki’s pregnancy reveal

The couple, who got married in 2024, first announced the pregnancy in January during Aoki’s concert at Barasti Beach in Dubai. He called it their “biggest collaboration yet” as Sasha joined him on stage.

“This is a special moment. This is my wife, and we're having a baby," Aoki told the crowd.

The gender reveal was pure Aoki style. A white cake decorated with “Aoki” in blue and pink letters was brought out. Sasha smashed the cake on his face as blue confetti and smoke filled the air, confirming they were expecting a boy. “It’s a boy,” flashed on the screen as the couple kissed. Aoki, covered in frosting, shouted to the crowd, “We’re having a boy!”

On Instagram, he shared the moment, writing, “The most important cake of my life….. IT’S A BOY @sashaaoki.” Sasha posted her own clip with the caption, “Our biggest collaboration yet. Baby Aoki loading @steveaoki #genderreveal #babyboy.” Aoki commented, “The best mom right here.”

Sasha’s pregnancy updates

Sasha’s pregnancy updates often came with playful captions. In April, she shared photos of her baby bump at Coachella, writing, “My plus one is kicking. Literally.” In May, she posted a video of her belly moving as Aoki DJed behind her, joking, “Who needs lullabies when you’ve got daddy’s epic drops.” She added, “EDM = early development music,” to which Aoki replied, “Training him young .”

Also read: Celebrities who welcomed babies in 2025: Lily Collins, Henry Cavill and more | Photos

By June, she was still poking fun at her journey, sharing a clip from one of Aoki’s shows with the caption, “Be a housewife, they said. Didn’t realize I’d take it literally.”

FAQs

Who is Steve Aoki’s wife?

He is married to Sasha Aoki.

Is Steve Aoki a real DJ?

Yes, Steve Aoki is a professionally trained DJ and producer, known globally for his energetic EDM performances.

Is DJ Steve Aoki married?

Yes, Steve Aoki married Sasha in 2024.

What ethnicity is Steve Aoki?

Steve Aoki is Japanese American, born in Miami to Japanese immigrant parents.