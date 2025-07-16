What are Good Trouble protests & where are they happening? All about anti-Trump demonstrations on John Lewis anniversary

Tens of thousands of people are anticipated to demonstrate against many Trump administration programs at over 1,600 venues across the US. Good Trouble protests: Tens of thousands are set to protest Trump administration policies at over 1,600 locations, marking the sixth anniversary of civil rights legend John Lewis's passing.(AFP)

The late Representative John Lewis, a civil rights legend, frequently used the slogan “good trouble, necessary trouble” to advocate for progressive social change, which is where the Good Trouble Lives On marches derived their name.

Lewis was one of the most outspoken opponents of President Donald Trump's first administration and was frequently referred to as the “moral compass” of the House. The demonstrations are planned on the sixth anniversary of Lewis' passing.

Protestors urged to raise voice against Trump

Protesters urged people to voice their disapproval of the Trump administration's policies regarding the rights of women, safety net program cuts, immigration treatment, and the deployment of the National Guard to put down mostly non-violent demonstrations in California.

According to Celina Stewart, CEO of the League of Women Voters, one of the organizing groups, Trump suppresses criticism and silences opposition. Stewart urged Americans to unite and embrace Lewis's principles of action and social justice, as per USA Today.

Several of the advocacy groups organising the demonstrations participated in the June 14 nationwide “No Kings” protests, which, according to the group, attracted millions of people to 2,100 places. Notably, protests against the Trump's government policies have taking place every month around the country.

Chicago, Missouri, Annapolis, Maryland to host several demonstrations

This year, Chicago will host the main event, and there will also be significant non-violent demonstrations in Atlanta, St. Louis, Missouri, Annapolis, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. Hundreds of smaller gatherings are anticipated in towns and cities.

In addition to marches and demonstrations some organisations will host “moral assemblies” at state and federal buildings, as well as food drives, teach-ins, voter registration drives, and other community-building activities, according to Allison Pulliam, co-director of the Declaration for American Democracy Coalition, one of the organizing groups, USA Today reported.

“People are showing up in their communities in the ways that they feel led to show up, and that's just exactly what Congressman Lewis meant when he talked about good trouble: finding ways to be of service to your community,” Pulliam stated.