Snacking in between meals making you feel guilty? Dietitian shares 5 healthy snack options to try

Unplanned snacking between meals often leads to unhealthy eating habits. However, choosing nutritious, well-planned snacks can satisfy cravings and keep your diet on track. Nuts are a nutritional powerhouse.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Shivi Tyagi, therapeutic dietitian said, “Snacking in between can actually add satiety, help control hunger and control your insulin spikes as the eating intervals are shorter. You just have to be smarter in choosing your snacking options. The secret is very simple - just try to add a combination of protein, fibre and healthy fats which will keep you fuller for a longer duration, control cravings and avoid binge eating during your main meals.” Also read | Health coach shares 5 Indian snacks that can make you insulin resistant: Digestive biscuits, roasted makhana and more

Shivi Tyagi further shared a list of healthy snack options that can be consumed in between meals:

1. Homemade trail mix (combination of nuts, seeds and dried berries)

Trail mix altogether will give you healthy fats, protein, and fibre which makes you feel fuller for a longer duration and give you an instant energy. It is also loaded with micro-nutrients. Handful of trail mix will give approximately 180 kcal, which makes it one of the ideal snacking options.

2. Vegetable stick with hummus

Craving for fries with mayonnaise? Vegetable stick with hummus dip have got you covered. Fresh veggies like carrot, cucumber, and zucchini paired with protein rich hummus makes you fuller for a longer duration. 1 bowl of fresh veggies with 2 tables spoon of hummus gives you 150 kcal, making it a deliciously healthy swap for fried items.

3. Makhana bhelpuri chaat

Makhana bhelpuri is a light and crunchy snack. Makhana (foxnut) is extremely low in calories and rich in protein and antioxidants and combined with vegetables makes it rich in fibre. 1 bowl gives you 120 kcal, making it an excellent alternative to traditional chaat. Also read | Are you eating nuts and seeds wrong? Nutritionist reveals the right way to eat 8 nuts and seeds for maximum absorption

4. Greek yogurt with fresh fruits

Greek yogurt when combined with fresh fruits is a good combination for your gut health, is rich in protein, and adds antioxidants from fresh fruits in your diet. 1 small bowl will give you approximately 130 kcal, making it a light yet satisfying choice.

5. Lentil soup

Lentil soup makes an ideal option whenever looking for something warm and comforting without compromising on health. It is extremely high in protein, fiber, and supports digestion. 1 big bowl provides approximately 180 kcal, making it light yet satisfying option. Also read | Gastroenterologist shares 7 healthy snacks that protect your liver: Lime with watermelon to kimchi with sweet potato

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.