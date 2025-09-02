Dubai influencer’s Mercedes Maybach bursts into flames as bystanders try to douse blaze. Video

Dubai-based influencer Anas Bukhash faced an unexpected ordeal when his Mercedes GLS Maybach suddenly caught fire. A video shared on his Instagram account showed flames leaping from the engine, while bystanders rushed to douse the blaze with fire extinguishers. Bukhash, visibly shaken, stood nearby watching as his prized luxury car burned. He also shared a photograph that revealed the completely charred remains of the engine. A Dubai influencer shared how his parked Maybach suddenly caught fire.(Instagram/anasbukhash)

Bukhash reflects on the incident

In the caption of his post, Bukhash shared a candid reflection. He wrote, “I considered whether I should post this or not. And thought, why not, I should. Our social media shouldn’t only be about the good moments, but also the not so good, the bad, sometimes the ugly; just life. This strange fire happened so randomly.”

He recalled the moments leading up to the fire, noting, “We were finishing an #ABtalks shoot, and at the very end when wrapping-up with our guests, I heard someone say there is a car on fire. The strange thing is I had a feeling it was mine before even going to look. I walk calmly to see, and it was.”

‘How fortunate we were’

The influencer admitted that the timing of a technical delay during the shoot might have saved lives. “If the shoot didn’t have a technical issue that delayed us, we would have been in the car. With this delay, a few minutes later, we would have been in the car. How fortunate we were that it happened where and when it happened,” he wrote. He thanked nearby labourers who rushed with fire extinguishers, as well as Dubai Police and Civil Defence for their assistance.

Take a look here at the post:

Social media reactions

The post quickly went viral, drawing numerous comments. One user remarked, “This is terrifying, thank God you are safe.” Another wrote, “Luxury cars or not, safety comes first. This is a big lesson.” Another commented, “Unbelievable how life can change in minutes.” Someone else observed, “The calmness in your words shows strength, even in crisis.” Another added, “Your reminder to double check engines is so important.” A fan said, “It hurts to see such an expensive car burn, but lives matter more.” Others praised him for sharing openly, with one writing, “Respect for showing the reality and not just perfect moments.”