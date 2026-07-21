Why DU aspirants are locking their college seats faster this year

As many as 81,979 candidates accepted the undergraduate seats allotted to them by the University of Delhi on Saturday, the last day for accepting seats under the first allocation list of the CSAS. Out of 93,033 seats allotted in the first round this year, that puts the acceptance rate at roughly 88%, a sharp jump from last year, when 72,659 out of 93,166 allotted seats were accepted, a rate of about 78%. We asked a few of this year’s aspirants what’s driving the faster, higher response. Saturday was the last day for aspirants to accept seats under the first allocation list of the CSAS. (Photo: AI generated (for representational purpose only))

Better safe than sorry

Kaiwalya Sulekh who has been allotted B.Sc. Programme in Physical Science with Chemistry at Kirori Mal College (KMC), says, “With cutoffs being this competitive, if you get a course and college you’re happy with in the first list, you accept immediately — there’s no point gambling on round two. I don’t think I’ll get a better option in the next round.There have been students I know who last year waited for round two hoping for a better college and ended up with nothing close to what they wanted in round one. I wasn’t taking that risk.”

Convenience has a say in the decision

Krishita Lohia was allotted Indraprastha College for Women, BA Prog ( Community Science + Philosophy), “It was as if everything just aligned perfectly and it was a no brainer to just accept what was allotted. I specifically wanted a women’s college because I feel it’s a more comfortable and empowering environment for me. Also this college is very convenient for me in terms of travelling since I can easily come by metro.”

A dream come true

Shivani Singh, a student from Ranchi who was allotted BA (Hons) History at Lady Shri Ram College (LSR).“I’ve dreamt of going to LSR for as long as I can remember. It was always first on my preference list, so when I got it, there was no question of thinking twice. And it wasn’t just the college. History Honours was my dream course too and was first on my list fro course, so I was allotted my dream college-course combination,”

Not missing out on a chance to get into a sought-after college

Vishwajeet Singh, from Palia in Uttar Pradesh, who was allotted B.Com (Hons) at Dyal Singh College, shares, “My CUET score was 700, which I felt was decent, so I had my expectations set accordingly. After filling out my preference sheet, I saw the news that Dyal Singh College was among the top 6 most preferred colleges this year. That’s when I started hoping — if so many students wanted a seat there, I’d be happy just to find one for myself. So when I was allotted the college, I accepted immediately,”

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