Amitabh Bachchan’s lookalike mobbed in Dubai, internet jokes he’s ‘Big B from Alibaba’

A video from Dubai has gone viral on social media after it captured a man who bears a striking resemblance to Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan. The clip shows the lookalike surrounded by a massive crowd on a busy Dubai street, with people rushing to take pictures and selfies with him. A video from Dubai showed Amitabh Bachchan’s lookalike mobbed by fans.(Instagram/Ahmad Mahmood)

The video was first shared as an Instagram story by Ahmad Mahmood before being reposted on the Instagram page of Lovin Dubai, where it has already crossed more than 114,000 views. It was shared with the caption, “Huge Amitabh Bachchan fans in Dubai came to see his lookalike.”

Fans mistake him for Big B

In the video, the lookalike can be seen walking slowly as people crowd around him, clicking photographs and trying to capture selfies, apparently mistaking him for the real Amitabh Bachchan.

Take a look here at the clip:

Internet reactions pour in

The video sparked a wave of reactions online, ranging from admiration to humour and even criticism. One Instagram user jokingly wrote, “Big B from Alibaba,” while another quipped, “Only the Noon driver got a selfie.” Someone else commented, “When you order Amitabh Bachchan from Alibaba.”

Not everyone was impressed, though. A user bluntly said, “He does not look one percent of him… just wondering how much spare time this crowd has for such stuff.” Another person remarked, “Some people have all the time in the world and they utilise that time in moments like these.” One more user added, “I do not know if I need to comment anymore to this.”