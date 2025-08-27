Watch: 72-year-old Indian woman goes viral for driving Rolls-Royce in Dubai

A 72-year-old Indian woman is grabbing attention online after a video of her driving a Rolls-Royce in Dubai went viral. The clip, widely shared on social media, shows the elderly woman behind the wheel of the luxury car, leaving viewers impressed by her style and confidence. She drives the high-end car in full elegance, wearing a traditional saree. Mani Amma holds driving licences for 11 types of vehicles. (Instagram/@maniamma_official )

The video begins with Mani Amma, affectionately known as ‘The Driver Amma’, showing her international driving permit. Moments later, she gets behind the wheel of a white Rolls-Royce Ghost and confidently maneuvers the luxury vehicle through the city streets, impressing viewers with her composure and charm. Many online users praised her attitude, calling her an inspiration for living life to the fullest regardless of age.

All about the woman with 11 driving licenses

According to her Instagram bio, Mani Amma holds driving licences for 11 types of vehicles and runs a driving school in Kerala. She regularly posts videos of herself driving high-end cars as well as operating heavy vehicles like excavators, forklifts, cranes, road rollers, tractors, and buses.

Her recent video has sparked a flurry of reactions, with social media users flooding the comments section with fire and heart emojis.

According to a report by The Better India, Mani Amma began driving at a time when it was uncommon for women. She was encouraged by her husband, who started a driving school in 1978. Since then, she has mastered not just cars, but also cranes, trailers, forklifts, and JCBs. After her husband’s death in 2004, she took over the driving school to support her family.

Last year, she made headlines when Anand Mahindra shared her story on X. “An insatiable appetite for life… And a desire to leave behind her footprint—or her foot on as many pedals as possible. Age is truly just a number for her… She’s my #MondayMotivation,” the businessman wrote.