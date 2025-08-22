Dubai influencers buy Burj Khalifa view apartment for daughter, call it ‘best investment of our life’

A heartwarming clip shared by Dubai-based influencers has captured the attention of the internet. The couple, Nora and Khalid, who manage a joint Instagram account, recently posted a video showcasing their happiness as they carried their daughter inside their newly purchased apartment with a stunning view of the iconic Burj Khalifa. A Dubai influencer couple shared a heartfelt clip after buying a Burj Khalifa view home for their baby’s future, winning praise online.(Instagram/noraandkhalid)

In the video, Nora explains their decision behind the investment, saying, “We actually invested in base 1 or 2 and the reason is super simple. Summer Rose, I don’t know how her future is going to look like and I surely don’t need to spoil her but I really just want to make sure that she doesn’t grow up with this financial anxiety when she’s older. It’s also very doable for us because it’s a 1% payment plan. Every month you pay 1% even after completion which makes it really easy on the pocket.”

A thoughtful investment for the future

Nora goes on to highlight how the property could secure their daughter’s future: “Once it is completed we can even rent it out and until she’s growing up, 18 or 20, whenever she wants to move in by herself we already have paid it off. It would be worth even double, triple, four, five times because it is a Burj Khalifa view as well. This was one of the best investments that we did in our life. I just hope that in the future I can do this for every child that we will have inshallah.”

Nora is also seen holding her daughter and affectionately says, “You want to say hi because I just talked about you and your future. You have no idea what’s happening but I can just tell you that we made sure you’re gonna have a good life.”

Watch the clip here:

The clip was posted with the caption, “Super duper duper happy to have made this investment in Summer Rose’s future” and quickly went viral, amassing over 5 lakh views. A text overlay on the clip read: “You look happier – Thanks we just bought a property for our daughter and her future.”

Internet reacts

Social media users flooded the comments with admiration and curiosity. One viewer remarked that it was “so inspiring to see parents think long-term for their child.” Another called the gesture “truly heartwarming and wise.” A third comment read, “This is goals, a real investment in love and security.” Others praised the couple for their transparency about finances, with one user saying it was “refreshing to hear influencers talk about real plans, not just luxury.” Another added, “You can see the happiness on their faces, this is priceless.” A user noted, “Every parent dreams of this kind of stability for their child.”