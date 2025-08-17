Search
Sun, Aug 17, 2025
Watch: Dubai’s ruler explores London on foot, crown prince spends time with royal kin

ByTrisha Sengupta
Updated on: Aug 17, 2025 01:07 pm IST

Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and his son Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in London.

Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was recently spotted strolling the London streets. His son, Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, was also seen hanging out with other royal family members at the Global Champions Arabians Tour in London.

Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum (L) and Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum (R). (Screengrab (X))
Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum (L) and Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum (R). (Screengrab (X))

In a video, the ruler, dressed in a green T-shirt and denims, walks with his bodyguards. In another video shared on Instagram, the prince is spotted enjoying a race at the event.

Also Read: Dubai ruler takes public transport: Royal sits in crowded tram coach in viral video

Who is Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum?

Born in 1949, he started his leadership career as the Head of Dubai Police and Public Security in 1968. In 1971, he assumed the role of Minister of Defence.

He served as the Crown Prince of Dubai from 1995 to 2006. In 2006, he was appointed the ruler of the nation, and the same year, he also became the vice president and Prime Minister of the UAE.

According to the government website, he learned hunting and falconry when he was young. He is also a poet and an equestrian.

Who is Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum?

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s love for horses is no secret. He often shares videos and images that show his incredible horses and stables.

Also Read: Who owns more of London than King Charles? Hint: Not any British royal

He is the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE. He was appointed Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council in 2006 and became Crown Prince of Dubai in 2008. He was recently promoted to Lieutenant General in the UAE Armed Forces.

What is the Global Champions Arabians Tour?

This event sees the finest Arabian horses and their handlers compete with each other to win the world championship title. This year, it made its much-anticipated UK debut.

It was a four-day event that started on August 14 and was hosted at the iconic Royal Hospital Chelsea.

