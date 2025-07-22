Dubai ruler takes public transport: Royal sits in crowded tram coach in viral video

Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was recently spotted travelling in a crowded tram with other commuters. A viral video of the moment has surfaced on social media, prompting chatter among users. Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum taking public transport. (Screengrab)

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) shared a video on its official Instagram page showing the royal standing in one of the city’s Tram stations.

He is shown sitting in a crowded coach in another clip originally posted on TikTok and later reshared on Instagram. Though the video captures a few commuters looking at him, no one bothers him.

Another Instagram user, resharing the video of the Dubai ruler inside the tram, claimed a Dubai resident captured it, adding that the royal opted for public transport while returning home from work.

“Isn’t the first time”

This isn't the first time he was spotted travelling on public transport. “HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, tours #Dubai using #DubaiMetro,” RTA had written in a 2023 post while sharing a video. The clip shows the royal sitting inside a metro coach while enjoying the view outside.

Who is Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum?

According to the government website, besides holding leadership positions in Dubai and UAE, he is known for being a poet and an equestrian. He learned hunting and falconry when he was young.

Born in 1949, he assumed his first leadership role as the Head of Dubai Police and Public Security in 1968. A few years later, in 1971, he was appointed Minister of Defence.

After serving as the Crown Prince of Dubai from 1995 to 2006, he was appointed ruler in 2006. The same year, he assumed the roles of vice president and Prime Minister of the UAE.