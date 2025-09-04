Armani Group confirms maestro Giorgio Armani’s death at 91; read about his tryst with India

The world of fashion has lost one of its brightest stars. Giorgio Armani, the legendary Italian designer who redefined modern elegance and built an empire with his name on it, passed away at the age of 91, in Milan. He was born in Piacenza on July 11, 1934. His company confirmed the news, writing: Giorgio Armani

“With infinite sorrow, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder, and tireless driving force: Giorgio Armani. Il Signor Armani, as he was always respectfully and admiringly called by employees and collaborators, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones. Indefatigable to the end, he worked until his final days, dedicating himself to the company, the collections, and the many ongoing and future projects.”

The timeline of his couture empire

Armani wasn’t just a designer, he was fashion’s philosopher-king. In 1975, he sold his Volkswagen Beetle to fund his vision — and within just seven years, he was gracing the cover of Time magazine. His empire expanded from suits and red-carpet gowns to hotels, homewares, and even chocolates, making him both Italy’s most successful designer and one of its savviest entrepreneurs. By 2019, his company was generating 2.1 billion euros, while his personal wealth was estimated at a staggering $11 billion.

The maestro's tryst with India

India held a special place in Armani’s creative heart. During a visit in 1994, he fell in love with the country’s culture, heritage, and vibrancy. The journey inspired collections that captured India’s spirit, presented with his signature elegance on runways in Milan. Armani himself once explained the drive that defined his life: “Perfectionism, and the need to always have new goals and achieve them, is a state of mind that brings profound meaning to life.”

His last bow on the ramp

His last bow was as iconic as his career — escorted by two glittering models during Milan Fashion Week's F/W 2025-26 womenswear show titled Roots. At 90, Armani was still checking every single look backstage, proving his perfectionism never faded. His runway, designed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando, became the stage for his final farewell.

A visionary, a pioneer of “quiet luxury,” and an eternal perfectionist — Armani leaves behind not just a fashion house, but a philosophy of style that will live forever.

Funeral arrangements will take place at Teatro Armani in Milan from September 6 to 7, open to the public from 9 am to 6 pm.