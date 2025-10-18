Caitlin O’Connor net worth: How Joe Manganiello's fiancée made her wealth; details here

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O’Connor are engaged, the Magic Mike star shared on an Instagram post on October 17. The two had been dating since 2023. Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O’Connor reportedly met in a hot tub at a party in 2023.(X/@coafkids)

The photo showed the couple with Joe's dog Bubbles, and Caitlin flashed her ring. The caption read “June 24th, 2025”, confirming the day of the proposal.

While Joe Manganiello is expected to have a net worth of around $40 million, as of 2025, according to Celebrity Net Worth, many are curious about his fiancée's net worth as well.

Caitlin O’Connor net worth

Manganiello has an impressive net worth on the back of successful acting stints in shows like True Blood or the Magic Mike series. However, his partner's net worth is not a matter of public information.

One report claimed that Caitlin O'Connor is worth somewhere between $3 – $6 million, but there is no confirmation of the same. HT.com could not verify the claims about O'Connor's net worth.

One of O'Connor's previous jobs was at Disneyland, where she was Sleeping Beauty, according to IMDb. In 2024, it was reported that people portraying characters at Disneyland made $24.15 per hour, and an additional $4.75 per hour, if they appeared on stage. However, O'Connor's major source of income is from her acting career, and her jobs as a host.

The 36-year-old has served as a host for ArsenicTV, Maxim Magazine and TheChive, and has interviewed many celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Post Malone. Speaking to City Scene, O'Connor had explained “Maxim is one of my biggest platforms. Hosting for them, as well as TheChive and a few other outlets, has really been my bread and butter.”

She has also appeared in numerous films and TV shows including Two and a Half Men, Southpaw, Key & Peele, and Winning Time, which was on HBO. However, O'Connor's salary for her hosting and acting gigs is not known.

She reportedly met Manganiello in a ‘hot tub’ in 2023, People reported.