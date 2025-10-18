Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O’Connor announce engagement in adorable post. See pic

Joe Manganiello is engaged to longtime girlfriend Caitlin O’Connor. Sources close to the couple told TMZ that they are “excited for this next chapter in their lives.” Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor are engaged after two years together(Getty Images via AFP)

The news broke after Manganiello announced Caitlin as his fiancée during his acceptance speech for the Career Spotlight award at the San Diego Film Festival. He paused to thank her for her love and support in front of the audience.

Caitlin confirmed the engagement on Instagram, posting a photograph with the caption: “June 24, 2025.” TMZ reports that while the exact details of the proposal are unclear, engagement rumors have been circulating for a few months now.

A timeline of their relationship

The True Blood star and O’Connor were first linked to each other in September 2023, shortly after Joe filed for divorce from Sofia Vergara. The couple made their public debut at the Children of Armenia Fund Gala in New York City that December.

They moved in together in February 2024 and went Instagram official soon after. According to TMZ, their relationship has remained strong since. For Caitlin, 36, this will be her first marriage, while Manganiello, 48, is going to exchange vows for the second time. He was married to Modern Family star Sofia Vergara for almost eight years before filing for divorce in 2023.

From rumors to reality

The rumors first started back in June. At the time, Caitlin was spotted flashing a sizable diamond ring while dining at Le Naumachie in Taormina, Italy. On the other hand, after his split from Sofia Vergara, Manganiello has handled things with surprising calm. TMZ points out that he and Vergara remain on good terms.

Now, with the engagement officially confirmed, fans are congratulating the couple over social media and are excited to witness what this next chapter holds for them.

