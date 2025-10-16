Diwali 2025: Instagram’s new cool story themes let you light up your photos with Diyas, rangoli and fireworks

Instagram stories and edits are getting a Diwali 2025 makeover this year, as Instagram has introduced new festive updates, particularly with the Restyle feature. Restyle now includes various Diwali effects, whether you are sharing a photo on Instagram Stories or editing a video. You can choose from three distinct Diwali effects to give your content a festive theme. Instagram says that each effect is inspired by Indian traditions, colours, and the overall vibrancy of Diwali. Instagram's Restyle feature get a Diwali makeover.(Meta)

For images, Instagram offers fireworks, diyas, and rangoli themes. For videos, there are lanterns, marigold, and rangoli effects.

Here is how you can use Restyle on Instagram:

Step 1: Open the Instagram app, tap the plus button, and go to Stories. Select an image from your camera roll, then tap the Restyle icon, denoted by a paintbrush, in the top right.

Step 2: Restyle is powered by AI, and you will see various themes like fireworks, diyas, and rangoli. Select one and give MetaAI a few seconds to process your image.

Step 3: Tap Done, then post your story as usual.

The same feature will also be available in the Edits app. To use it there, create a new project, choose a video, scroll along the bottom, tap Restyle, select the Diwali header, and choose either the Lantern, Marigold, or Rangoli effect.

Instagram says these effects are available for a limited time, two weeks until 2 October 2019, and will be accessible in India as well as countries like the US, Canada, Singapore, and Australia.

