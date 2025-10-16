Diwali 2025: Instagram’s new cool story themes let you light up your photos with Diyas, rangoli and fireworks

Instagram has brought multiple AI-powered filters to the Restyle feature, as well as the Edits app. Here are the details.
Instagram stories and edits are getting a Diwali 2025 makeover this year, as Instagram has introduced new festive updates, particularly with the Restyle feature. Restyle now includes various Diwali effects, whether you are sharing a photo on Instagram Stories or editing a video. You can choose from three distinct Diwali effects to give your content a festive theme. Instagram says that each effect is inspired by Indian traditions, colours, and the overall vibrancy of Diwali.
For images, Instagram offers fireworks, diyas, and rangoli themes. For videos, there are lanterns, marigold, and rangoli effects.
Here is how you can use Restyle on Instagram:
Step 1: Open the Instagram app, tap the plus button, and go to Stories. Select an image from your camera roll, then tap the Restyle icon, denoted by a paintbrush, in the top right.
Step 2: Restyle is powered by AI, and you will see various themes like fireworks, diyas, and rangoli. Select one and give MetaAI a few seconds to process your image.
Step 3: Tap Done, then post your story as usual.
The same feature will also be available in the Edits app. To use it there, create a new project, choose a video, scroll along the bottom, tap Restyle, select the Diwali header, and choose either the Lantern, Marigold, or Rangoli effect.
Instagram says these effects are available for a limited time, two weeks until 2 October 2019, and will be accessible in India as well as countries like the US, Canada, Singapore, and Australia.