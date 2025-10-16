Search
Diwali 2025: 5 AI prompts to create Bollywood-inspired festive portraits and make it viral

ByMD Ijaj Khan
Updated on: Oct 16, 2025 02:36 pm IST

Here’s how to create stunning Bollywood-inspired Diwali AI portraits featuring diyas, rangoli, fireworks, and joyful celebrations.

This Diwali, give your festive photos a creative twist with the help of AI. Instead of traditional selfies or group pictures, you can now turn your simple images into elegant and viral portraits that look straight out of a Bollywood movie set. Whether you want a 90s Bollywood look, a classic temple backdrop, or a fun group shot at an iconic landmark, AI image generators can bring your vision to life in just a few clicks. Here’s how you can create your own festive portraits that blend creativity, culture, and technology.

Give these 5 AI prompts to create Bollywood-inspired Diwali portraits and much more.(Gemini)
Top AI Prompts to Generate Festive Diwali Portraits

1. The Designer-Inspired Look

AI image.
Prompt: “Create a realistic portrait in the style of Manish Malhotra’s designs - an elegant woman in golden embroidered attire, holding a glowing diya on a balcony decorated with rangoli and lanterns. Add subtle fireworks in the sky with cinematic lighting for a festive finish.”

2. The Temple Celebration

AI image.
Prompt: “Generate a couple dressed in rich red and gold attire standing before a beautifully lit temple. Surround them with diyas, marigold garlands, and soft fireworks in the background. Capture joyful expressions and natural movement in their clothing and hair.”

3. The Festive Decorator

AI image.
Prompt: “Create an image of a woman decorating a stone entrance gate with marigolds and diyas. Add colourful rangoli at her feet and soft string lights to enhance the Diwali ambience.”

4. The Retro Bollywood Scene

AI image.
Prompt: “Design a portrait in the style of a 1970s Bollywood film poster — a couple in traditional wear, surrounded by lanterns and fireworks. Use warm sepia tones, vintage film textures, and expressive poses to give it an old-movie charm.”

5. The Modern Celebration

AI image
Prompt: “Generate a lively group of friends celebrating Diwali near India Gate. Mix traditional and modern outfits, add rangoli and lanterns, and fill the sky with fireworks to capture the excitement of a city-wide celebration.”

