Jacob Elordi opens up on painful weight loss ahead of Frankenstein: ‘Moments of great anguish’

Jacob Elordi has revealed that he underwent a weight loss journey before his role as the titular monstrous creature in Guillermo del Toro’s new movie, Frankenstein. Filming for Frankenstein started immediately after the World War II miniseries The Narrow Road to the Deep North. For the part, the 28-year-old lost significant weight, which caused him physical distress. However, the Euphoria star said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times that the transformation was a blessing in disguise. Frankenstein trailer introduces Jacob Elordi as resurrected monster.(X/@Netflix)

Jacob Elordi reflects on his transformative journey

Since Elordi started filming Frankenstein right after wrapping up the World War II mini-series, the rapid changes in his weight and physical appearance caused him several issues.

“My brain was kind of all over the place. I had these moments of great anguish at around 3 AM in the morning. I’d wake, and my body was in such pain. And I just realized that it was a blessing with Frankenstein coming up, because I could articulate these feelings, this suffering,” he told the outlet.

The Kissing Booth star added that the experiences he had while training helped him push through challenging times and prepare for tougher roles in future. Elordi felt more responsible for the character, as he was chosen for it after Andrew Garfield left it in 2023.

Hence, he had less time to prepare, but the exhaustion and discomfort helped him portray Frankenstein effortlessly. Elordi was determined to work hard for the part after realising that somebody had dropped a bad review about him a few years ago.

He told the outlet, “Someone had written after my first film, ‘The only thing this plank of wood could play is Frankenstein’s Creature. Get him off my screen!'”

What is Frankenstein about?

Frankenstein revolves around an egoistic yet intelligent scientist who brings a monstrous character to life by conducting a dangerous experiment in his lab. However, things take a tragic turn after the creature creates a havoc-like situation for the scientist and the ones living nearby.

The film is directed by Guillermo del Toro and stars Oscar Isaac, Mia Goth, and Christoph Waltz, alongside Elordi. Frankenstein will be available to stream on Netflix from November 7. The movie is being screened across select theaters now.

FAQs:

What character does Jacob Elordi play in Frankenstein?

Jacob Elordi plays the monstrous creature in Frankenstein.

When will Frankenstein be available to stream on Netflix?

Frankenstein will be available to watch on Netflix from November 7.

Who is the director of Frankenstein?

Frankenstein is directed by Guillermo del Toro.