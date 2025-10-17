Did Taylor Swift work out in nearly $23K Cartier necklace? Truth behind viral claim

Earlier this week, a clip from Taylor Swift's Eras Tour documentary trailer went viral after fans spotted that the singer was breaking a sweat while wearing eye-catching, high-end jewelry, sparking buzz on social media. A viral post on X, formerly known as Twitter, claimed that the pop icon was wearing a “$22.5k Cartier necklace” while working out. Here's a look at the viral claim. A clip from Taylor Swift's Eras Tour documentary went viral as a post claimed she wore a $22.5k Cartier necklace while working out. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Also Read: Victoria Beckham hints at Spice Girls reunion calling it ‘tempting’ ahead of 30th anniversary

Was Taylor Swift wearing ‘$22.5k Cartier necklace’ while working out?

One fan shared a screenshot from the trailer where Swift is working out with jewellery on and wrote, “The fact she wears her $22.5k Cartier necklace when she works out? She’s afraid of nothing.” The viral post quickly amassed over 1 million views, more than a thousand reposts, and 44,000 likes.

However, the catch is that the necklace the Bad Blood singer is wearing is not Cartier, but it is a piece by Ben-Amun, which is at a much reasonable price of $320, as reported by Page Six. Among Swift's jewelry collection is this ancient coin-inspired piece.

As Spencer Miller of Miller Ancients explained to the media outlet earlier this year, it features "a modern imitation silver denarius of the Roman emperor Hadrian,” who reigned from 117 to 138 AD.

The ancient coin collector-turned-dealer told Page Six, “Hadrian was a widely respected and competent emperor who fashioned himself as a great classical philosopher and traveled widely throughout the empire,” in January.

Also Read: Who was Baek Se-Hee? Author of I Want To Die But I Want To Eat Tteokbokki dies at 35

When will Taylor Swift's docuseries release?

On October 13, Swift, fresh off the release of her 12th studio album The Life of a Sowgirl, announced an exciting new docuseries and film chronicling her historic Eras Tour. Titled Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Eradocuseries and Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show" movi, both will premiere on Disney+ and Hulu this December, giving fans an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the groundbreaking tour, as reported by USA Today.

The six-part docuseries will premiere its first two episodes on December 12 and will drop two episodes weekly for the next two weeks.