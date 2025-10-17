Victoria Beckham hints at Spice Girls reunion calling it ‘tempting’ ahead of 30th anniversary

Victoria Beckham has sparked fresh excitement among Spice Girls fans by hinting at a possible reunion next year. The fashion designer and former pop star described the idea of rejoining the iconic girl group for a Las Vegas residency at the cutting-edge Sphere venue as “tempting”. adding that she “loves” the concept, as reported by The Sun. Victoria Beckham hints at a potential Spice Girls reunion in Las Vegas next year, calling the idea 'tempting'. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy(REUTERS)

Also Read: Who was Baek Se-Hee? Author of I Want To Die But I Want To Eat Tteokbokki dies at 35

Victoria Beckham on reuniting with the Spice Girls

While speaking on US radio station Sirius XM, she said, “It would be tempting,” however, she continued, “But could I take on a world tour? No I can’t. I have a job…” Victoria added, "How good would the Spice Girls be at the Sphere! I love the idea of it. I mean I don’t know if I could even still sing, I mean I was never that great!”

The 20,000-seat Sphere in Las Vegas is known for its massive wraparound screens and immersive experience. It has hosted major acts like U2, The Eagles, and the Backstreet Boys, with No Doubt scheduled to reunite there for 12 shows next May, as reported by The Sun.

Famously known as Posh Spice, she last performed with her fellow Spice Girls, Geri Halliwell-Horner, Mel B, Emma Bunton, and Melanie C during the closing ceremony of the London Olympics in 2012.

Also Read: Diane Keaton’s cause of death revealed: How did Godfather actress, 79, die?

Beckham chose not to join the Spice Girls on their sold-out 13-date stadium tour in 2019, which featured the remaining four members. With next year marking the 3-0th anniversary of their debut single Wannabe, the group has hinted that special plans are underway to celebrate the milestone.

Mel C on the Spice Girls' reunion

On the Radio 2 breakfast show this morning, Mel C remained tight-lipped but hinted that a reunion could be on the horizon. She said, “I would love that. I ask the nation to manifest that happening,” as reported by The Sun.

After their successful UK tour in 2019, the group was offered a Las Vegas residency as a four-piece but ultimately decided to pass on the opportunity.