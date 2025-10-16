Diane Keaton’s cause of death has been revealed days after the Godfather actress’ passing. Keaton, 79, died of pneumonia on October 11, her family told People in a statement. Diane Keaton’s cause of death revealed: How did Godfather actress, 79, die? (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

“The Keaton family are very grateful for the extraordinary messages of love and support they have received these past few days on behalf of their beloved Diane, who passed away from pneumonia on October 11,” Keaton’s family said.

“She loved her animals and she was steadfast in her support of the unhoused community, so any donations in her memory to a local food bank or an animal shelter would be a wonderful and much appreciated tribute to her,” they added.

Diane Keaton’s health struggles

A friend of Keaton revealed after her death that the actress’ health had “declined very suddenly” in the last few months of her life. “It was so unexpected, especially for someone with such strength and spirit,” the friend told People.

The friend also said that Keaton’s health crisis “was heartbreaking for everyone who loved her.” “In her final months, she was surrounded only by her closest family, who chose to keep things very private,” said the friend. “Even longtime friends weren’t fully aware of what was happening.”

rammy and Oscar-winning songwriter Carole Bayer Sager, who was also a friend of Keaton, said that she had “lost so much weight” before her death. I saw her two or three weeks ago, and she was very thin,” Sager said. “I was kind of stunned by how much weight she’d lost.”

A film executive friend of Keaton said that the actress “was funny right up until the end.” “She lived exactly how she wanted to, which was on her own terms, surrounded by the people and things she really loved,” the friend said, adding that Keaton “kept a close circle and she liked it that way” in the last few years of her life.