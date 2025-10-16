Instagram limits what teens can see with PG-13 rules: Parents now have this power…

Instagram has rolled out new content controls for teen accounts, which set a default PG-13 standard to manage what users under 18 can see on the platform. The update is initially available in the US, UK, Australia, and Canada, with the full rollout expected to finish by the end of this year. Instagram plans to expand the feature globally in 2025, with further improvements and regional extensions scheduled for 2026. The changes aim to give parents more oversight and reduce teens’ exposure to content that could be harmful. Here are the five things you should know about. Instagram is rolling out new PG-13 content controls to protect teens and give parents more oversight.(Meta)

Default PG-13 content for teen accounts

All Instagram accounts registered to users under 18 will automatically follow the PG-13 content setting. This measure blocks posts, videos, and suggested accounts that contain adult themes, strong language, risky stunts, or references to substances such as alcohol and marijuana. Teens cannot remove the setting without parental approval, ensuring a consistent safety standard.

Also read: Diwali 2025: 5 AI prompts to create Bollywood-inspired festive portraits and make it viral

What is PG-13 Standard and Why?

Instagram and its parent company Meta say the PG-13 rating offers a clear and familiar benchmark for families. By filtering content with adult themes, the platform intends to create a safer environment while keeping teens engaged with appropriate material.

Parental Support for the Update

An Ipsos survey commissioned by Meta found that 95% of parents in the US believe the new PG-13 setting improves safety for teen users. Around 90% said it helps them better understand the content their children encounter online, highlighting strong support for the update among caregivers.

Also read: iQOO 15 launching in India in November with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC - All details

Optional ‘Limited Content’ Mode

For parents who want tighter control, Instagram offers a ‘Limited Content’ mode. This setting blocks additional types of content, disables features like commenting, and restricts AI interactions that could introduce inappropriate topics. In the survey, 96% of parents responded positively to the availability of this option, even if they do not plan to activate it immediately.

Also read: Apple M5 MacBook Pro vs M4 MacBook Pro: What’s new and what remains the same

AI Moderation Upgrades

Instagram has upgraded its AI and moderation tools to enforce the new standards more effectively. Accounts sharing prohibited content will not appear in teen feeds or searches, and teens cannot follow or engage with them. The system also blocks sensitive search terms, including misspelled variations, to prevent exposure to risky topics.