iQOO 15 launching in India in November with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC - All details

iQOO has confirmed that it will launch its next flagship smartphone, the iQOO 15, in India this November. The device is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and run OriginOS 6 on Android 16. iQOO 15 is set to launch in India soon with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and OriginOS 6.(@nipunmarya)

iQOO 15: Specifications and Features

The iQOO 15 will feature a 6.85-inch 2K flat LTPO AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. For photography, the device is likely to include a triple-camera setup: a 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilization, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom and up to 100x digital zoom. A 50MP front camera will handle selfies and video calls.

Under the hood, the iQOO 15 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, the same processor used in devices like the Xiaomi 17 series and Realme GT 8 Pro. iQOO has also integrated its Q3 gaming chip to handle real-time frame interpolation and visual optimization, promising smoother gameplay and stable performance during extended sessions. It will also come with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage for faster app launches and quick file access. Furthermore, the device will house a 7,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support.

OriginOS 6: A New Software Experience

iQOO 15 will launch with OriginOS 6, Vivo’s latest interface for Android. The update introduces the Origin Smooth Engine to optimize computing, storage, and display for consistent performance. Features like Origin Island, DocMaster, AI Retouch, and Smart Call Assistant aim to improve usability. Vivo claims app cold-start times are up by 18%, and frame-rate stability has improved by 10%, ensuring smoother performance over time.

iQOO 15: Launch Timeline and Price

The iQOO 15 is expected to launch in India in mid to late November, shortly after its Chinese debut. It is likely to start at around Rs. 60,000, positioning it slightly above the iQOO 13.