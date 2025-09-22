Best mobiles under 35,000 in Amazon sale: OnePlus Nord 5, iQOO Neo 10 and more

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is here, and Prime members already have early access to exclusive deals and offers on electronics across categories and price ranges. This time of the year is perfect to buy smartphones at the lowest prices. Reportedly, Amazon is offering huge deals on mid-range products across brands, including Samsung, OnePlus, iQOO, and others. And to make your search for an ideal phone easier, we have found the top 5 mid-range smartphone deals that you may not want to miss if you are planning for a smartphone upgrade this festive season. Here’s a list of mid-range phones to buy during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.(Ijaj Khan/ HT)

Amazon sale: Top 5 mid-range smartphone deals

iQOO Neo 10 5G: If you are in search of a performance-centric phone, then iQOO Neo 10 5G could come as a great option. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Processor, features a 144Hz display, and has a massive 7000mAh battery, while also retaining a slim design. During the Amazon sale, buyers can get the iQOO Neo 10 at just Rs. 29,999.

OnePlus Nord 5 5G: Another mid-ranger to buy is the new OnePlus Nord 5 5G, as it is an all-rounder phone in this category. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor that claims to offer 144FPS gaming. It also features a 50MP flagship camera that could capture detailed images. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, buyers can get the OnePlus Nord 5 5G for just Rs. 21749

OnePlus 13R 5G: If you are in search of a flagship experience, but at a reasonable price, then OnePlus 13R 5G could be a great option. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 flagship processor and a triple camera setup with telephoto lens capabilities. The OnePlus 13R will be available at Rs. 35,999 during Amazon sale.

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G: If you are in search of a clean UI and lasting performance, then the Samsung Galaxy A55 could be a great choice. The Samsung Galaxy A55 is powered by an Exynos 1480 processor, a triple camera setup, a 5000mAh battery, and more. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, it will be available at just Rs. 23,999.

Realme GT 7 5G: Lastly, we have the Realme GT 7 5G, which is again a performance-centric phone. This phone comes with MediaTek Dimensity 9400e SoC, 7000mAh battery, 4K 120FPS camera, and more, making it an ideal choice in the mid-range segment. During the sale, buyers can get it for just Rs. 32,999.