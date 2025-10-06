iQOO Neo 11 tipped to launch with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, 2K OLED display

iQOO is preparing to expand its Neo lineup with the launch of a new smartphone in China. The upcoming iQOO Neo 11 is expected to be positioned below the company’s flagship iQOO 15, which is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. Recent reports suggest that the iQOO Neo 11 could be introduced soon, with leaks outlining its major hardware and performance features. iQOO Neo 11 is set to launch with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, a 2K OLED display, and more soon.(HT)

iQOO Neo 11: Key Specifications (Leaked)

According to a recent leak shared by Smart Pikachu, the iQOO Neo 11 may feature a 6.8-inch flat 2K OLED display. The device is likely to include an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensor integrated into the display for secure access. The overall design is expected to maintain the look of the Neo series, with iQOO introducing some structural enhancements such as a metal mid-frame for added strength and IP68 certification for protection against dust and water.

Also read: iQOO Neo 10 review: Mid-range gaming phone that delivers on power

The smartphone is rumored to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which could deliver strong multitasking and gaming performance. Reports also suggest that the device may house a large 7,500 mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. These features aim to improve power efficiency and performance stability for heavy users.

On the performance side, the iQOO Neo 11 is said to incorporate iQOO’s Monster Supercore Engine, which is also used in the iQOO 15. This system is designed to manage temperature, sustain frame rates, and ensure consistent performance during intensive gaming sessions. With this hardware combination, the device appears to target users who prioritize speed, reliability, and long battery life.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 review: Flagship features in a handful package

iQOO Neo 11: Price (Expecetd)

The iQOO Neo 11 is expected to launch at around 2,500 Yuan (approximately Rs. 31,210), placing it in the competitive mid-to-premium segment.

While the iQOO 15 is reportedly lined up for an India launch around November, there has been no official word on the Neo 11’s availability outside China. iQOO may introduce the model later as a region-specific variant or through a phased rollout. If the leaked specifications prove accurate, the iQOO Neo 11 could offer users a performance-focused device with balanced pricing and advanced features ahead of its official debut.