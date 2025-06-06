iQOO Neo 10 review: Mid-range gaming phone that delivers on power

iQOO Neo 10 review: iQOO recently launched the Neo 10, a mid-range gaming smartphone targeting users who want solid performance without a high price tag. It is the first phone in India to feature the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset. Additionally, it includes iQOO’s in-house Q1 chipset, designed to improve gaming and processing efficiency. The phone also offers a large 7000 mAh battery with 120W FlashCharge support, a 50MP Sony OIS portrait camera, and a cooling system to manage heat during heavy use. iQOO Neo 10 is available at a starting price of Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage on Amazon. (Ijaj Khan/HT)

I have been using the iQOO Neo 10 (16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant) as my secondary device for over two weeks now, and I can confidently say that iQOO has carved a niche for itself as a well-rounded handset that offers good value without compromising on performance and overall quality. However, a few things caught me off guard about the smartphone.

The iQOO Neo 10 is available at a starting price of Rs. 31,999. If you’re in the market for a mid-range smartphone that can handle everyday tasks and demanding games simultaneously, here’s my detailed review to help you decide if it’s the right choice for you.

iQOO Neo 10 Review: Unboxing and Design

The iQOO Neo 10 is available in two colour options: Titanium Grey and Inferno Red. I got the latter one for review. The device looks familiar at first glance, and for good reason. Its design closely mirrors that of the Neo 10R, which was launched earlier this year, to maintain consistency of look and feel. The phone measures 8.09 mm in thickness and weighs 206 grams, mainly due to the substantial 7000 mAh battery inside. In addition, its boxy shape provides a good grip during prolonged use. However, the full plastic frame and back, combined with the large 6.78-inch screen, make it feel bulky. Nevertheless, it might be suitable for gaming and media consumption.

Furthermore, the camera module on the iQOO Neo 10 features a circular design with some edge detailing, and the device includes physical buttons on the right side for power and volume control. The USB 2.0 charging port, speaker grill, microphone, and dual-SIM slot are located at the bottom, while the top houses a secondary speaker and mic.

The phone also supports NFC, has an IR blaster, and carries an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. However, the absence of a physical proximity sensor can lead to accidental screen touches during calls. In short, the in-hand feel doesn’t fully match the device’s price point but works well for those prioritising longer battery life and display size.

iQOO Neo 10 review: Display

The iQOO Neo 10 offers a display that stands out in its category. It comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel with 1.5K resolution, which delivers a clear and sharp experience. While there’s an option to scale it down to 1080p, sticking with the higher resolution ensures better clarity for reading, viewing, and everyday tasks. The panel stays flat, dense at 452 ppi, and the bezels are so thin they nearly disappear during use.

In real-world conditions, brightness holds up well. With a typical HDR brightness of 2,000 nits and a claimed peak of 5,500 nits, outdoor visibility doesn’t falter. Whether you're under direct sunlight or in a dim room, the screen keeps content legible and sharp.

The display supports a 144Hz refresh rate, though it usually runs at 120Hz outside supported games and apps. When pushed to the higher refresh rate, animations and gameplay feel more fluid. For eye comfort, there’s 4,320Hz PWM dimming by default, which works fine. There are options for DC-like dimming in developer settings, but they may cause visual issues, so the default mode remains the most reliable.

In real-life scenarios, I found the device screen was reliable and delivered sharp and detailed visuals during social media, gaming, and video streaming, with balanced colours in different lighting conditions. Video playback felt steady and consistent whether I was on YouTube, Netflix, or Prime Video, and HDR support helped enhance contrast in scenes without pushing it too far.

What stood out to me the most was how well the screen held up under different tasks. Whether I was editing photos, scrolling through articles, or watching a web series at night, the display delivered without causing strain. It stayed consistent through it all, which is exactly what I needed from a screen in this price segment. Additionally, the screen is protected by Schott Xensation Up glass, and the bezels, though not uniform, remain slim.

In short, for anyone who wishes to use the iQOO Neo 10 for reading, binge watching, or gaming, the display holds its own without adding extra layers of distraction.

iQOO Neo 10 Review: Performance

Playing Genshin Impact at 144 FPS.(Ijaj Khan/ HT)

I’ve spent a good amount of time with the iQOO Neo 10, and its performance left a strong impression. At its core, it runs on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip, paired with the Supercomputing Q1 chip, which is designed to boost gaming visuals and smoothness. I got the top variant with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage for review, and it handled everything I threw at it without any hiccups.

During my day-to-day use, whether switching between apps, scrolling reels on Instagram, or attending video calls, the phone stayed responsive and smooth. But where it really stood out was gaming. I played BGMI and Genshin Impact at 144fps, and the experience was consistent with no lag or overheating. The Supercomputing Q1 chip’s frame interpolation pushed graphics closer to 144fps even in demanding titles like Call of Duty Mobile and Free Fire MAX, which has also improved animation fluidity without delaying touch inputs.

Furthermore, the cooling system also deserves mention. During intensive gaming sessions, it maintained stable frame rates and low thermal output, aided by a 7K Ultra VC cooling system, including graphite layers and a vapour chamber spread across 27,000 mm², which made a noticeable difference in comfort.

Benchmark results.(Ijaj Khan/ HT)

On benchmarks, the Neo 10 performed well, achieving a score of 2,048,795 on AnTuTu. On GeekBench 6, it scored 2,066 for single-core and 7,119 for multi-core. During the Wild Life Extreme Stress Test on 3DMark, the phone achieved a best loop score of 3,683 with 58.2% stability.

iQOO Neo 10 Review: OS and Other Features

The iQOO Neo 10 runs on FunTouch OS 15, based on Android 15, with a focus on gaming features. Its Game Box hub lets you monitor frame rates, enable Bypass Charging to protect the battery, and adjust performance settings easily. The interface is responsive, though it may seem busy for those used to stock Android’s simplicity.

For connectivity, the Neo 10 supports Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC and includes an IR blaster for remote control functions. It covers 5G across sixteen bands and uses a 24-antenna setup with AI SuperLink to improve signal strength and reduce dead zones. In real-world testing, it quickly connected to fast 5G networks and kept stable speeds over 200 Mbps, even in crowded areas.

The phone offers dual stereo speakers with clear sound that helps during gaming, though it lacks deep bass and immersive stereo effects. The side fingerprint sensor and front camera face unlock work quickly and reliably. In short, the iQOO Neo 10 delivers solid software and connectivity suited for gaming and everyday use.

iQOO Neo 10 Review: Camera

The iQOO Neo 10 features a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary camera with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor.(Ijaj Khan/ HT)

In the age of Instagram and YouTube shorts, camera quality is one of the most important factors people do consider while upgrading to a new device alongwith performance. The iQOO Neo 10 offers a dual rear camera setup designed to meet various shooting needs. It features a 50MP Sony IMX882 main sensor with optical image stabilisation and an f/1.79 aperture alongside an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The ultra-wide lens covers a broader, wide-angle shot but tends to lose detail in low-light conditions. On the front, the device has a 32MP camera for selfies and video calls.

One feature I found useful is the 4K video recording at 60 frames per second on both front and rear cameras. Whether you’re capturing quick moments or more planned content, the footage is smooth and detailed, which adds flexibility for different users.

Camera sample(Ijaj Khan/ HT)

Camera sample(Ijaj Khan/ HT)

In daylight conditions, the 50MP main camera captures sharp images with good colour accuracy and white balance. The device also uses HDR effectively to manage bright and dark areas, while the computational algorithm works to reduce blur, which improves some of my casual shots noticeably.

Camera sample(Ijaj Khan/HT)

Camera sample(Ijaj Khan/ HT)

Camera sample(Ijaj Khan/ HT)

Additionally, the Portrait shots also turned out well, with accurate edge detection. It maintains natural skin tones and preserves facial details, even under challenging lighting.

Camera sample(Ijaj Khan/HT)

Camera sample(Ijaj Khan/HT)

Camera sample(Ijaj Khan/HT)

Low-light shooting remains a mixed experience. The 8MP ultra-wide camera loses most of its clarity in dim conditions, and even night mode struggles to recover detail there. However, the main sensor benefits from a dedicated Night Mode that manages exposure and noise better than expected. I got more consistent results in dark environments, including indoors, by turning on Night Mode manually.

Camera sample(Ijaj Khan/HT)

While the camera system is capable overall, there’s room for improvement in low-light performance, video stabilisation, and how it handles skin tones. Still, for everyday use and varied shooting scenarios, the iQOO Neo 10 offers a balanced experience worth considering.

iQOO Neo 10 Review: Battery and Charging

iQOO Neo 10 houses a large 7,000mAh battery with 120W FlashCharge charger support. (Ijaj Khan/HT)

Gaming phones often struggle to keep up during long sessions, especially with heavy games that drain power fast and heat up the device. The iQOO Neo 10 packs a 7,000mAh battery, which really changes the game for me and handles long gaming sessions without needing a charge often. I often run long sessions of Genshin Impact, which usually pushes most phones to the limit. On the Neo 10, I consistently got about 7 - 9 hours of screen-on time even under heavy load, which reduced the need for mid-session charging.

Charging is where the phone truly saves time. The 7,000mAh battery helped me go through a full workday plus gaming breaks without hitting low power warnings. In addition, the phone comes with a 120W FlashCharge charger. From nearly empty, it reached 50% in about 20 minutes and was fully charged in roughly 40 minutes. The charger also supports USB PD, which I used to top up my laptop during travel.

In daily use, the battery comfortably gave me between 8 to 12 hours of screen-on time. For gamers who want fewer interruptions and quick recharges, the iQOO Neo 10 offers a reliable experience.

Final Verdict

The iQOO Neo 10 stands out for its strong performance, especially with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and dedicated Q1 gaming chip. It handles everyday tasks and demanding games smoothly, backed by a substantial 7000mAh battery that lasts through extended use and supports fast 120W charging. The display offers good clarity with vibrant and natural colours, making it suitable for media and gaming. What's more, its cooling system helps maintain a stable temperature during long gaming sessions.

However, there are areas you should consider before making a final decision. The bulky design and plastic build may not appeal to those seeking a premium feel. The camera system works well in daylight but struggles in low-light settings, which could be a drawback for photography enthusiasts. Also, the software, while feature-rich, might feel overwhelming for users who prefer simpler interfaces.

In short, at a starting price of around Rs. 31,999, the Neo 10 justifies its cost by balancing performance, battery life, and display quality. If these aspects align with your needs, it is a worthwhile option. Otherwise, you could consider alternatives that may provide a superior camera and a more slender design at comparable prices, including the Vivo V40 Pro, Realme GT 6, and Motorola Edge 60 Pro 5G, among others.