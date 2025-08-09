iQOO Z10 Turbo+ 5G vs OPPO Reno 14 5G: Which phone should you buy under 40000

iQOO Z10 Turbo+ 5G vs OPPO Reno 14 5G: The iQOO Z10 Turbo+ 5G has been launched in China, with its India launch expected later this month. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of built-in storage. It packs an 8,000mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. On the other hand, OPPO also recently launched its popular camera-centric smartphone, the OPPO Reno 14 5G. Both devices come under the Rs. 30,000 budget segment, and if you're looking for an upgrade or want to purchase a new one, here's a detailed side-by-side specs comparison of these devices to help you make a better buying choice. iQOO Z10 Turbo+ 5G vs OPPO Reno 14 5G: Check out this detailed specs comparison to make a smart choice. (X, OPPO)

iQOO Z10 Turbo+ 5G vs OPPO Reno 14 5G: Display

The iQOO Z10 Turbo+ 5G features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2800×1260 pixels and a 144Hz refresh rate. The display also supports HDR content and offers up to 1.07 billion colours, which makes it a solid choice for users who want smooth visuals and vibrant colours.

Also read: Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G review: Well-balanced smartphone with AI smarts, but not without trade-offs

In comparison, the OPPO Reno 14 5G has a 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It reaches a peak brightness of 1,200 nits and includes Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, which makes it resilient to everyday wear and tear. Both displays are excellent in their own right, with the iQOO offering a higher refresh rate, while the OPPO device focuses on high brightness and durability.

iQOO Z10 Turbo+ 5G vs OPPO Reno 14 5G: Performance

The iQOO Z10 Turbo+ 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC, which is built on a 3nm process. This chipset is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. It also includes an Immortalis-G925 GPU, which enhances its gaming capabilities.

On the other hand, the OPPO Reno 14 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. While the performance is smooth for most tasks, it may fall slightly behind the iQOO in terms of raw processing power and gaming performance due to the lower-tier chipset.

Also read: Vivo X200 Pro review: A camera perfectionist, reliable performance, and a worthy flagship

iQOO Z10 Turbo+ 5G vs OPPO Reno 14 5G: Battery

In terms of battery, the iQOO Z10 Turbo+ 5G stands out with its massive 8,000mAh battery, with 90W fast charging support. This large battery ensures extended usage, and the high-speed charging will allow users to quickly recharge the device.

In contrast, the OPPO Reno 14 5G comes with a 6,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support. While the battery is smaller compared to the iQOO Z10, it still offers decent longevity, and the 80W fast charging ensures quick top-ups.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 review: Flagship features in a handful package

iQOO Z10 Turbo+ 5G vs OPPO Reno 14 5G: Camera

The iQOO Z10 Turbo+ 5G has a dual rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The primary sensor features Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and can record 4K video at 30fps. On the front, it features a 16MP camera for selfies and video calling.

OPPO Reno 14 5G, however, offers a more advanced camera array with a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with up to 3.5x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. It also has a 50MP camera on the front, which makes it ideal for vlogging and high-quality selfies. The OPPO Reno 14’s camera system seems to offer more versatility and better zoom capabilities, especially for photography enthusiasts.

iQOO Z10 Turbo+ 5G vs OPPO Reno 14 5G: Price Comparison

The iQOO Z10 Turbo+ 5G is priced starting at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 28,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, with other configurations priced between CNY 2,499 (Rs. 30,500) and CNY 2,999 (Rs. 36,500) for higher RAM and storage options.

In comparison, the OPPO Reno 14 5G is priced at Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, and Rs. 39,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option in India.

Final Thoughts

Both the iQOO Z10 Turbo+ 5G and the OPPO Reno 14 5G are solid choices for users looking for powerful devices under the Rs. 40,000 price segment. If you prioritise battery life and fast charging, the iQOO Z10 Turbo+ 5G’s 8,000mAh battery and 90W fast charging are standout features. On the other hand, if you’re looking for a device with better camera capabilities and a more advanced display, the OPPO Reno 14 5G might be the better option with its versatile camera setup and excellent display. Ultimately, your choice will depend on whether you value a bigger battery or a superior camera experience.