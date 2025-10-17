Optical illusion: Only an eagle-eyed person can find the second cat in this image

Brain teasers come in many forms, but optical illusions have always been a fan favourite for testing perception and focus. A recent image shared on Reddit has reignited this fascination, challenging users to locate a hidden cat within a seemingly ordinary scene. An optical illusion shared on Reddit went viral after users struggled to find the second cat cleverly concealed in the picture.(Reddit/ClashMasterJH )

The black-and-white photo shows a cat sitting quietly by a window, gazing outside. A toy mouse dangles nearby, and reflections from parked cars line the background. At first glance, everything appears normal – but according to the post, there is another cat cleverly concealed somewhere in the frame.

Check out the puzzle here:

The internet’s fascination with optical illusions

Optical illusions often go viral online because they play tricks on the human brain, making us see things that are not instantly visible. On Reddit, such visual puzzles are especially popular, as users compete to solve them first or share their own ideas about what the image might be hiding.

This illusion quickly grabbed people’s attention, with users sharing all kinds of guesses. Some said the second cat was hiding in the window’s reflection, while others believed it was blended in with the objects inside the room.

The post has sparked a fun debate, with many claiming they could only find the second cat after zooming in closely or adjusting their screen brightness. Some users, though, still insist there is no second cat at all.

Whether you manage to find it or not, this illusion reminds us how our eyes can easily miss what’s right in front of us and how the internet never gets tired of a good visual puzzle.

So, have you found the second cat yet?