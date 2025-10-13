Optical illusion: Can you find the hidden cat in this viral Reddit challenge?

A new optical illusion from Reddit is challenging internet users to test their observation skills. The post, shared in the popular r/FindTheSniper community by user hakunamagabi, is titled “Find my orange cat.” At first glance, the image appears to be a typical entryway with some boxes, a shoe, a cabinet, and a water jug. But somewhere in this everyday scene, an orange cat named Rufus is hiding, and people are struggling to spot him. New optical illusion: can you find the hidden orange cat in this viral Reddit puzzle?(Reddit/r/FindTheSniper)

The puzzle has quickly gained attention, with many users admitting they scrolled past the photo several times before finally noticing the cat. It’s a perfect example of how our brains often miss details hidden in plain sight.

The challenge

The challenge is very simple: move your eyes left, right, and center and try to find Rufus the orange car as fast as you can. Some users found it immediately, while many stared at the picture for minutes, and could not find anything unusual.

At first, your eyes are naturally drawn to the bright front door, the basket on the cabinet, or the colorful fabric cube on the right side. The water jug and Amazon boxes seem ordinary, and that’s exactly why this puzzle works. Rufus blends perfectly with the background colors, making him almost invisible.

The answer

If you still cannot find Rufus, do not worry, here is the answer. Rufus is hiding behind the large water jug on the right side of the image. He’s inside the Amazon box, peeking through the round hole in the fabric cube placed beside it. Only a small part of his face and eyes are visible from the top of the box, which makes it so tricky to spot him on the first try.

Once you see it, it is impossible to unsee. Rufus’s orange fur contrasts just enough with the box to give him away.

How this puzzle works

This illusion plays on how the brain filters information. When looking at familiar home objects like boxes and bottles, our brain tends to overlook small, unexpected details, like a cat's face peeking out. So, how long did it take you to find the hidden animal?