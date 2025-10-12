Optical illusion: 1 in 20 people can spot hidden owl in viral Reddit post in 10 seconds

Optical illusions are gaining massive popularity on the internet daily. Since these games are short and have the potential to improve one’s observation skills, millions of players on the internet are taking part in viral brain teasers. The latest optical illusion to go viral asks players to spot an owl within 10 seconds. Do you think you have the skills and intelligence to solve the puzzle? New optical illusion challenge leaves seasoned players stumped, can you see the owl in 10 seconds? (Reddit/r/FindTheSniper)

Optical illusion: Find the owl

This optical illusion was uploaded to the subreddit FindTheSniper by a user named AbsolutZer0_v2. At first glance, we see two tall tree trunks with textured, rough bark. They are encircled by thick green vegetation. The trees are partially covered by patches of moss. More greenery fills the background, which implies a verdant forest setting. The mellow lighting creates a calm and natural ambiance. An owl is somewhere cleverly hidden in this viral optical illusion. You must try to locate the nocturnal bird within just 10 seconds.

Although the photo is simple, several seasoned players were unable to spot the owl due to its excellent camouflage. Hint: You should try to zoom in on the brain teaser for a better look.

Optical illusion: Answer

The owl camouflaged itself so well that many players overlooked its presence. However, players who remained calm were able to spot the bird in the left tree. The owl is hidden in the left tree, sitting on the moss branch; its eyes are not visible. only its pattern and feathers.

Almost every player on Reddit enjoyed the brain teaser. Some of them spoke about their experiences in the comment section of the original post. “What great camouflage!” a user wrote. In the same vein, one said, “Very cool.” Meanwhile, although a player said they zoomed “directly into it”, they could “barely” see the owl. “That’s amazing camouflage!” they added. Similarly, another wrote: “That camouflage is PERFECT.”

Benefits of optical illusions

Optical illusions can improve our lives in several ways. In addition to improving eyesight, optical illusions can sharpen our cognitive agility. It has been noticed that players who regularly solve optical illusions tend to be very creative. Taking part in these challenges can also reduce stress in many cases. Most importantly, optical illusions teach us to think outside the box, which gives a boost to our ability to critically analyze a subject matter.