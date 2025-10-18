Is DJ Moore on the move? Bears WR’s declining role sparks trade rumors

The Chicago Bears' wide receiver DJ Moore's role in the team's offensive success has been minimal this season. Once viewed as the Bears' main man, has now slipped behind rookie Rome Odunze and Olamide Zaccheaus in targets this season. This has fueled speculation that his time in Chicago may be nearing its end, reported DA Windy City. DJ Moore trade rumors: Chicago Bears receiver’s declining role sparks speculation(Getty Images via AFP)

After six weeks, Moore has been targeted just 28 times, fewer than Odunze (40) and equal to Zaccheaus (28). His limited usage has raised eyebrows among fans and analysts alike, especially as trade talks heat up with the NFL deadline less than a month away, the report added.

Injuries and a shifting offense

Moore already had a slow start to the 2025 season, and the recent hospitalization after a groin injury added a dent. Although head coach Ben Johnson confirmed the injury was minor, Moore's overall performance has dipped significantly.

The wide receiver has recorded only 19 catches for 215 yards and a single touchdown this year. Since Week 1, he has failed to exceed 46 receiving yards in any game.

Costly contract for reduced role

In July 2024, Moore signed a lucrative four-year, $110 million extension, with $81 million guaranteed, which keeps him under contract through 2029. Moreover, with a yearly cap hit of at least $24 million, his lack of impact is becoming difficult to justify, reported Forbes.

Johnson, who took over the head coach position of the Bears recently, was not part of the management that approved Moore's extension. This detail could factor into future roster decisions.

General manager Ryan Poles, who brought Moore from Carolina and his subsequent extension, now has to make a difficult call on whether to retain or let go of one of his highest-paid players.

Rome Odunze’s rise and DJ Moore’s uncertain future

Rome Odunze, a rookie, has swiftly established himself as quarterback Caleb Williams' preferred receiver, essentially replacing Moore as the center of Chicago's offensive attack. Odunze has 40 targets this season thanks to his consistency and explosiveness, and in recent games, even rookie Zaccheaus has drawn just as much attention as Moore.

Johnson has stated that he wants to "get the ball into Moore's hands more often," but the offensive approach doesn't support this claim, Forbes reported. Moore's average depth of target this season is 7.6 yards, down from 10.9 yards in 2023, which is a glaring indication of decreased engagement.

Moore has been connected to a number of teams that need receivers, such as the New York Jets and the New York Giants, according to trade rumors. However, unless the Bears are prepared to absorb a portion of his salary or include draft capital, his large contract and deteriorating numbers might make a deal challenging.

Moore's future is still up in the air as the trade deadline draws near. The Bears, who are in the running for the playoffs, might be reluctant to cut ties with a seasoned receiver who is still useful as Odunze's backup target. A trade might be necessary, though, if Moore's performance and relationship with Williams don't improve quickly.

FAQs:

Who is DJ Moore?

DJ Moore is a wide receiver for the Chicago Bears, known for his strong route running and physical play. He joined the Bears in 2023 after being traded from the Carolina Panthers.

Why are there trade rumors about DJ Moore?

Moore’s reduced role in the offense and high salary have sparked speculation that the Bears may look to trade him before the deadline.

How has Moore performed this season?

Moore has 19 receptions for 215 yards and one touchdown through six weeks, a notable drop from his previous seasons.