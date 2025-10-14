Noah Sewell injury update: Chicago Bears LB's Week 7 status uncertain after concussion during Commanders game

The Chicago Bears escaped with a 25–24 win over the Washington Commanders in a nail-biting encounter on Monday night. But the victory came with concern for rookie linebacker Noah Sewell, who left the game in the first half after a frightening collision with one of his own teammates. Noah Sewell of the Chicago Bears exits the field against the Washington Commanders during the second quarter at Northwest Stadium on October 13.(Getty Images via AFP)

Noah Sewell sidelined in the first half

Sewell went down with just 5:13 minutes remaining in the second quarter when he was caught in a pile trying to bring down Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt. As players rushed to the play, defensive lineman Jonathan Ford accidentally struck Sewell in the head and neck area.

Sewell stayed on the turf for a good few minutes before walking off, surrounded by trainers. He was evaluated inside the blue medical tent and later taken to the locker room, where he was ruled out with a concussion early in the third quarter.

Sewell recorded two tackles before exiting the game. D’Marco Jackson took over his snaps at SAM linebacker for the remainder of the game, while rookie Ruben Hyppolite II was a healthy scratch.

Sewell’s performances for Chicago Bears this season

Before the injury, Sewell had been carving out a solid role in Chicago’s defense, stepping up when TJ Edwards was sidelined earlier this season.

Through five games, he has logged 25 total tackles, one tackle for loss, and a forced fumble. According to Pro Football Focus, he has also produced 11 defensive stops over 214 snaps, though he has struggled in coverage, giving up 15 catches for 115 yards and two touchdowns.

Sewell enters concussion protocol ahead of Week 7

Sewell will enter concussion protocol this week, leaving his status for Week 7 against the Saints (Sunday, October 19) up in the air. His return will depend on whether he can clear the league’s step-by-step evaluation process.

The Bears, now 3–3, leaned on a late field goal and a strong defensive performance to edge Washington. Still, losing Sewell adds another dent to a defense that’s been fighting through injuries since Week 1.

FAQs

What happened to Noah Sewell against the Commanders?

He suffered a concussion after colliding with teammate Jonathan Ford while tackling a Washington running back.

How serious is Noah Sewell’s injury?

He was ruled out for the rest of the game and entered the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Will Noah Sewell play in Week 7?

His availability for the Saints game will depend on whether he clears all stages of concussion recovery.

Who replaced Sewell in the lineup?

Linebacker D’Marco Jackson filled in for Sewell for the rest of the game.