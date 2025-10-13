Indian woman’s gold chain snatched in broad daylight in Chicago, her video recounting the shock goes viral

An Indian woman had a frightening experience in Chicago when her gold chain was snatched in broad daylight. An Indian woman was targeted in a daylight chain-snatching incident in Chicago.(Instagram/yourregularmom)

Sharing a video on Instagram, Chabi Gupta recounted, “Somebody snatched my chain. I was, like, walking in downtown Chicago and somebody came and snatched my chain. Like, can you see the bruises, dude? Like, in Downtown. Thank God I could save my locket, but the hook is gone. Stay safe out there, you guys.”

In the same clip, Gupta shared her video call with her mother, who expressed deep concern. Her mother could be heard saying that Gupta’s father was unable to sleep after hearing about the incident. When Gupta tried to reassure her, her mother said, “This type of incident never took place in Ranchi, Patna, or Bengaluru or wherever you stayed. I was thinking Chicago was safe. This is a thing to worry.”

Take a look here at the video:

Details of the robbery

Speaking with HT.com, Gupta confirmed that the incident took place at around 4 pm in downtown Chicago, with people all around. The video carried a text overlay that read, “Was walking in downtown Chicago—felt safe, as always. Then out of nowhere, a guy tried to snatch my gold chain in front of everyone... and no one cared. Thank God I grabbed it in time—just a piece broke, and he vanished in a blink. Stay alert. The world’s not as safe as it seems.”

Her caption further read, “Can’t believe it happened, fam. Got my chain snatched in downtown Chicago — broad daylight, crowded street. For a second, I froze. Then it hit me how real this city can get. Not saying this to spread fear — just facts. Chicago’s seen a spike in street robberies and chain snatching lately, especially around the Loop and Magnificent Mile. So if you’re out here, keep your valuables tucked. Stay aware of your surroundings. Walk in groups if you can. I love this city, but safety ain’t something we can sleep on. Be street smart. Be city smart. Stay safe, fam.”

Internet reacts

The clip, which has now amassed over nine lakh views, sparked a wave of reactions from viewers. One user commented, “And they say that India is not safe,” while another wrote, “Conclusion: US has a higher crime rate than India.” A third person noted, “We should not wear gold chains these days anywhere.” Others added remarks such as “Please stay safe” and “And they say Delhi is unsafe... snatchers here and there.”