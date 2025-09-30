'I am not a US citizen': Chicago cyclist outruns Border Patrol agents in dramatic chase

Chicago witnessed a dramatic and unusual scene on Sunday when a cyclist made a daring escape from US Border Patrol agents in the heart of downtown. The chase, captured on video by a bystander, quickly went viral on social media. The video has gone viral on social media. (X/@SweatEm)

In the clip, the cyclist can be heard repeatedly shouting, “I’m not a US citizen” and “come on” toward the agents. At one point, his phone slips from his pocket, prompting one agent to remark, “You dropped your phone.” As the man paused to retrieve it, agents rushed forward, but the cyclist managed to hop back on his bike and speed away, leaving officers trailing behind.

Authorities have not confirmed whether the man was eventually detained or if charges were filed.

The footage, however, has sparked a wave of online mockery aimed at the agents’ inability to catch him. “I know this is supposed to be scary and all but how does a group of like 20 of them miss so hard......like at the start the cyclist was running with his bike, not even on it, and the idiot couldn't even catch up,” one user wrote.

“The thing with wearing all that paramilitary equipment—it’s gonna weigh you down. I bet they didn’t think of that when they designed this cosplay uniform,” quipped another.

Border Patrol agents deployed in Chicago

The chase unfolded amid a heightened federal presence in Chicago. According to a report by Fox 32, dozens of armed Border Patrol agents were deployed on Sunday across some of the city’s busiest tourist areas, including Wacker Drive, Michigan Avenue, Millennium Park, the Riverwalk, and River North.

Their presence drew swift condemnation from local leaders. US Rep. Jesus “Chuy” García declared, “We want Trump and his aides to be clear. We will not take this lying down. We will fight to defend all of our constitutional rights in spite of your attacks.”

Meanwhile, ABC7Chicago reported that multiple individuals, including a family with children, were detained on Sunday, with a senior Border Patrol official acknowledging that some stops were made based on appearance. That admission has fueled concerns about profiling and the broader tactics of immigration enforcement.