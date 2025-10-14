Deebo Samuel's injury update: Is Commanders WR hurt? MNF performance spark concerns

Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr had a frustrating night against the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. Samuel was marked questionable with a heel injury earlier this week but was ruled active ahead of the game. However, his apparently constrained movement sparked worries around whether the 29-year-old veteran is hurt. Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Samuels had a lackluster performance in the first half of the game against the Bears, receiving twice for just two yards. It is the wide receiver's worst performance this season, which sparked worries about if his heel injury was preventing him from playing his best against the Bears.

Is Deebo Samuel Hurt?

Deebo Samuel suffered a pectoral injury in practice ahead of the game against the Bears, Washington Commanders coach Dan Quinn had confirmed earlier this week. He was listed as questionable, but was ruled active for the game.

However, as of now, the current condition of Samuel is not known, and it is also not clear if he is playing tonight despite the pain from the injury. As of now, the Commanders have not provided any fresh injury update on Deebo Samuel.

However, that didn't stop speculation around the WR possibly being hurt from swirling. Hundreds of posts were made on social media, as viewers, and especially Commanders fans, worried that he could be hurt.

“Is deebo Samuel hurt ?? No way he just got 2 yards in the 3rd quarter,” one user wondered.

“Commanders Deebo Samuel still hurting? 2 receiving yards in first half,” said another.

“Deebo Samuel even playing tonight? They have a bunch of hurt receivers right now. If he’s playing, how is he not getting touches,” wrote another.

This season, Deebo Samuel has 30 receptions for 300 yards with three touchdowns. He has played five games so far, including the MNF clash against the Bears.