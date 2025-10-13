Bears vs Commanders injury report: Full list of actives and inactives for Week 6 game

The Chicago Bears (2-2) and Washington Commanders (3-2) are gearing up for their week 6 match on Monday at a Maryland stadium. Both teams are looking to strengthen their early-season momentum, but the outcome of the prime-time clash depends on the injured players. Check out the Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders injury list. Chicago Bears vs Washington Commanders Injury Report: Full list of actives and inactives for Week 6(Getty Images via AFP)

Chicago Bears list 11 players on injury report

With defensive lineman Grady Jarrett already sidelined due to a knee injury, the Chicago Bears have 11 players on their most recent injury report.

Some of the prominent doubters are defensive lineman Austin Booker (knee), tight end Colston Loveland (hip), running back Travis Homer (calf), and Cairo Santos (thigh).

According to the Bears Wire report, the fact that all four players participated fully in practice indicates that they could probably play.

Additionally, offensive lineman Jonah Jackson, linebacker TJ Edwards, and cornerback Kyler Gordon all recorded full participation, indicating that they are probably eligible for Monday's game, per the report.

The Bears have had a difficult season defensively, giving up 379.5 yards per game and finishing 28th in total defense. They rank 19th in the league with an offensive average of 328 yards per game.

Commanders monitoring five players

According to another Bleacher Nation report, one of the five players on the Washington Commanders' injury report is Deebo Samuel, a vital attacking weapon who is doubtful due to a heel ailment.

The Commanders' passing attack may be impacted by the absence of wide receivers Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) and Noah Brown (groin). Chris Rodriguez Jr., a running back, is also doubtful due to a calf problem.

Washington has a 3-2 record going into Week 6 with the benefit of playing at home despite these failures.

Bears vs Commanders match details

The match will be played on Monday, October 13, at the Northwest Stadium in Maryland; it will kick off at 8.15 pm ET and the match will be broadcast on channel ABC.

FAQs:

1. Who is favoured to win, the Bears or Commanders?

The Washington Commanders are slightly favoured due to home advantage and stronger offensive consistency.

2. How did the Bears lose to the Commanders previously?

In their 2024 meeting, the Bears fell short due to turnovers and defensive lapses, allowing Washington to control the clock and secure a late win.

