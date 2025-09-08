Caleb Williams girlfriend: Is Chicago Bears QB dating? All on ex-gf Alina Thyregod

Caleb Williams, one of the Chicago Bears' most promising rookies last season, has a lot going on in his personal life as well, apart from the professional space. Linked with high school sweetheart, Alina Thyregod, up until last year, the pair seems to have called it quits. Fans are now excited to know what’s stirring, given the recent video that surfaced showing Williams partying the night away alongside actor and model Madelyn Cline, as reported by Sports Illustrated. File photo of Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears (Getty Images via AFP)

Who is Alina Thyregod?

Supposedly high school sweethearts, Thyregod first started posting about Williams during his senior year with the USC Trojans at the University of Southern California, as per PEOPLE. Despite this, the pair always kept the relationship as hidden from the public eye as possible by frequently sharing pictures but covering their faces to shield themselves from the public eye.

Relationship timeline

The relationship first came into the public eye when Williams wrote, “Wait till yall see draft day suit and my ladies dress. 1 of 1s 😆” on social media ahead of last year’s draft.

It was clear that Williams would have Thyregod by his side on the main day to support him. The pair were seen leaving the hotel together on draft day and also teased their looks on TikTok.

Thyregod stunned in a flowing silver dress as Williams chose a dapper navy suit for the occasion. Once Williams was taken as the Bears’ No. 1 pick, Thyregod waited for him to embrace his mother before offering her congratulations. She later posed in a Bears cap and posted an Instagram story with the caption, “Go bearssss!”

In her first post since the pair’s rumored breakup, she can be seen wearing a black lace-up top and enjoying a drink. The pair is no longer linked together.

With contribution from Stuti Gupta