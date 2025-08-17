Who is Tatiana Martinez? TikTok star's violent ICE arrest caught on video- Watch

Tatiana Martinez, a Colombian TikToker who was living in Los Angeles, California, was arrested on Friday, August 15. Known for actively reporting on the raids by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in LA on TikTok, Martinez was violently picked up by the ICE in downtown LA. TikToker Tatiana Martinez (L) and the moment she was arrested by the ICE in LA (R).(TikTok and X)

Video of her arrest from the parking lot of her residence was shared on social media and it instantly went viral. In the video, ICE agents can be seen approaching the TikToker as she was boarding her car from the parking lot of her home. In the video, an agent can be seen pinning Martinez down with the knee.

The video went viral and garnered millions of views. According to a report by LA Taco, Tatiana Martinez passed out during the arrest and required medical attention. She was transferred to LA's White Memorial Hospital and is now being held in a detention center.

Here's the viral video:

Tatiana Martinez is a popular TikToker who primarily caters to a Spanish audience. She has over 37,000 followers on TikTok and has been making videos on the ICE raids that have become rampant in California since the Trump administration took over.

Among the recent videos on her TikTok handle, tatianamartinez_02, she had posted videos on the federal takeover of Washington DC, Elon Musk as well as the recent rounds of ICE arrests in the city. The details of her immigration status is not known.

The far-right social media handles have accused Martinez of doxing ICE agents and reportedly tipping off protestors on their locations amid the ongoing, widespread protests against immigration raids in LA.

This story is being updated.