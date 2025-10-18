Seth Rollins injury update: The Vision delayed as WWE star's return timeline unclear

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins suffered an injury during the 2025 Crown Jewel Championship. While the WWE star managed to score a win against Cody Rhodes in the match, the highlight was his injury. Now, it is being reported that WWE’s plan for The Vision has also been impacted, Newsweek mentioned. Seth Rollins suffers shoulder injury; The Vision delayed as WWE star's return timeline unclear(Getty Images via AFP)

Meanwhile, Rollins's return to the arena is still uncertain. The significant shoulder injury has impacted his game in the last few matches. He also faced an attack by his former stablemates, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, during the October 13 match, resulting in an end to their alliance, as per the report.

Seth Rollins' injury update: Impact on WWE's future

Rollins suffered a major blow on WWE Raw in Perth, where Breakker and Reed attacked and hit the star. Along with a surprise Spear hit, the duo also rained Tsunami splash off the top rope. They were joined by Paul Heyman.

Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer Radio revealed on Thursday that the injury is real and the prognosis is not good. Rollins could miss WWE matches for a long period of time.

As per a Fightful Select report, the future of Rollins’ return is currently unpredictable. Rollins is expected to remain absent from WWE matches for a while now. There has been no permanent timeline given for him to recover. However, given the injury, it is expected that he could remain out of the ring for nearly six months or a year, or even more, if his shoulder requires surgery.

Will WWE hold The Vision as planned?

It will be right to say now that Rollins’s injury has pushed several plans of the WWE, including major storylines. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, one of the major stars who will be impacted is Austin Theory. He was set to join The Vision ahead of the injury suffered by Rollins.

Currently, the plans for WWE’s WarGames have gone for a toss. Theory was reportedly going to join The Vision as its fourth member. The team was rumored to compete in WarGames’ Match at Survivor Series.

Theory’s introduction was reportedly scheduled for Saturday Night’s Main Event. However, due to Rollins’s injury, the plans might be on hold for the time being.

FAQs:

1. What injury did Seth Rollins suffer?

Rollins suffered a significant shoulder injury during his Crown Jewel 2025 match.

2. How long will Seth Rollins be out of action?

Reports suggest he could be out for 6–12 months, or longer if surgery is required.

3. How does this affect WWE’s plans?

Rollins’s absence disrupts The Vision faction’s storyline and the WarGames match plans.