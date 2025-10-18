Sheriff Country: Producers tease ‘truly shocking’ finale as murder rocks Edgewater

CBS’s new series, Sheriff Country, wasted no time throwing viewers into chaos. In the show’s tense premiere on Friday, October 17, a murder rocks the small town of Edgewater - and according to Us Weekly, that death is just the beginning. Mickey (played by Morena Baccarin) is already juggling life as both a mother and the sheriff.(Instagram/Cody Alan)

Mickey (played by Morena Baccarin) is already juggling life as both a mother and the sheriff. Her daughter Skye (Amanda Arcuri) insists she is keeping her distance from her troubled boyfriend, Brandon, who has been caught with pills before. But the night takes a dark turn when Skye returns home covered in blood - after finding Brandon dead in his apartment.

Despite being her daughter, Mickey brings Skye straight to the station to process her. The town jumps to conclusions that will drive the plot forward.

Producers tease ‘a bang’ of an ending

Executive producer Joan Rater told Us Weekly the shocking death will shape everything that follows. “The writers have come up with a story that is so exciting. When they pitched us the final episode, (executive producer) Tony Phelan and I were like dead on the ground. We couldn’t believe it. So the mystery and what happens with the death of Brandon and Skye and her involvement will take us to places that are truly shocking. It will end on such a bang,” Rater said.

Series creator Matt Lopez added that fans will not have to wait all season for answers. “The mystery will not last the entire season,” he said. He teased plenty of “delicious plot twists,” explaining that the makers have created a story that will force the audience to reconsider what they witnessed in the show.

A new world born from Fire Country

Sheriff Country is the spin-off of Fire Country, the hit CBS drama that debuted in 2022. That show followed Bode (Max Thieriot), an inmate who volunteers for California’s Conservation Camp Program. By season 2, a backdoor pilot had introduced Edgewater and Mickey Fox’s world.

Lopez told Us Weekly that Mickey’s story runs deep within complicated family ties, explaining that while she is the sheriff, her father is “a career criminal.” As for whether fans should brace for tragedy, Lopez kept expectations grounded. “There need to be real stakes to these episodes. “We have some plans to subject some of these folks to some really stressful situations but I’m not unzipping body bags just yet. It’s early for that,” he said.

Sheriff Country airs Fridays at 8 pm ET on CBS.

FAQs:

1. What happened in the Sheriff Country premiere?

The episode opened with Skye discovering her boyfriend Brandon’s dead body.

2. Who stars in the series?

Morena Baccarin leads the cast as Sheriff Mickey Fox.

3. Will the murder mystery last all season?

No, producers told Us Weekly it will be resolved mid-season but spark more twists.

4. Is Sheriff Country connected to Fire Country?

Yes, it is a spinoff introduced through Fire Country’s second season.

5. When does Sheriff Country air?

It airs on Fridays at 8 pm ET on CBS.