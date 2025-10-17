Netflix’s The Perfect Neighbor: Inside the tragic 2023 Ajike ‘AJ’ Owens shooting

Netflix’s The Perfect Neighbor, released October 17, revisits the killing of Florida mom Ajike “AJ” Owens - a tragedy that exposed years of neighborhood tension and racial animosity. Inside Netflix’s The Perfect Neighbor: All on the tragic story of AJ Owens’ death and who shot her(YouTube/Netflix)

Ajike “AJ” Shantrell Owens was just 35 when her life ended in front of her children’s eyes. On June 2, 2023, the single mother of four was shot through the front door of her neighbor’s home in Ocala, Florida - a bullet fired by 58-year-old insurance agent Susan Lorincz.

Netflix retells the story in ‘The Perfect Neighbor’

Netflix’s The Perfect Neighbor sheds light on the case, nearly two years after the fatal shooting incident.

Directed by Geeta Gandbhir, The Perfect Neighbor looks beyond the headlines. “This film was created to transform grief into purpose and honor AJ’s legacy,” Gandbhir said. “She wanted the world to know her name. Now it will.”

The documentary uses police bodycam footage, 911 calls, and witness statements to piece together the story of a neighborhood feud that spiraled into tragedy - questioning how a woman who once called herself the “perfect neighbor” could turn a petty dispute into a fatal shooting.

Details revealed in Netflix’s The Perfect Neighbor documentary

Lorincz, who is white, had reportedly been complaining about Owens’ children for nearly two years - calling 911 multiple times over what she described as noise and misbehavior. According to an affidavit obtained by CNN, neighbors later told investigators that Lorincz often harassed the children and even filmed them while they played outside.

On the day of the shooting, police say a dispute began over a tablet left behind in a shared yard. The argument escalated when Lorincz allegedly threw a roller skate that hit one of the children, per CNN. Owens walked over to her door, knocked, and demanded she come outside. Lorincz fired a single shot through the locked metal door - killing Owens instantly.

Who was Ajike ‘AJ’ Shantrell Owens?

Owens was known in her community as a “Team Mom,” raising four children: Isaac, Afrika, Titus, and Israel. Her mother, Pamela Dias, said Owens “lived for her kids” on the GoFundMe page organized by her.

On the first anniversary of her death, Dias told reporters, “Justice would be this never happening at all. Justice would be eradicating racism,” according to Central Florida Public Media.

In August 2024, Lorincz was found guilty of manslaughter and sentenced to 25 years in prison, CNN reported. Judge Robert Hodges called her actions “completely unnecessary.”

