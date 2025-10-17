‘No Kings’ protests: Anti-Trump rallies to take place in over 2,500 locations nationwide

Millions of Americans are expected to take to the streets on Saturday, October 18, for a nationwide demonstration known as “No Kings Day,” with more than 2,500 protests planned across the United States. The demonstrations come amid the ongoing federal government shutdown, immigration raids, and the deployment of federal troops in several US cities. The October 18 'No Kings' protests are happening amid a federal government shutdown, and immigration raids.(No Kings website)

Organizers said this year’s protests will build on June’s event, which drew an estimated five million participants in more than 2000 rallies nationwide, The New York Times reported.

Hunter Dunn, spokesperson for the coalition behind the movement, told the news outlet that the protest’s message is clear: “We are uniting to demand that our representatives take a stand against Donald Trump’s executive overreach and restore democracy before it is too late.”

What ‘No Kings’ stands for

The slogan ‘No Kings’ symbolizes the belief that America should not be ruled by authoritarian power, referencing the colonial resistance against King George III. The movement argues that President Donald Trump’s administration has shown increasing disregard for democratic norms, as per The Guardian.

The coalition’s official website states, “Born in the streets, shouted by millions, carried on posters and chants, ‘No Kings’ echoes across America to remind us that power belongs to the people, not to rulers.”

Who is behind the protests?

The coalition includes more than 200 national organizations and thousands of local groups. Key partners include the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), the Service Employees International Union (SEIU), the American Federation of Teachers, and progressive groups like Indivisible, MoveOn, Public Citizen, and 50501, according to The New York Times.

Trump critic George Conway’s Home of the Brave group is also supporting the movement, funding a $1 million ad campaign to promote the rallies. Safety marshals and ‘Know Your Rights’ cards will be distributed at the protest sites to ensure lawful,peaceful protests.

When and where are the protests taking place?

Protests will take place in all 50 states, from small towns to major cities like Washington, D.C., New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, and San Francisco. Local start times vary, and the full map of events is available on the No Kings website. The June protests saw some of the largest crowds in Boston, which coincided with the city’s Pride Festival and drew nearly one million people. Organizers expect an even larger turnout this time, The Guardian reported.

What the movement hopes to achieve

The No Kings coalition says its mission is to resist what it describes as “authoritarian excesses,” including increased deportations, crackdowns on civil rights, and the concentration of power in the executive branch.

The movement’s long-term goal is to show a large, nonviolent rejection of authoritarianism and to promote democratic reform. Organisers refer to the “3.5% rule,” which is a theory by political scientists Erica Chenoweth and Maria Stephan. This theory suggests that if 3.5% of a population protests peacefully, regime change becomes inevitable.

Political reactions

Republican leaders have criticized the demonstrations, labeling them “anti-American.” House Speaker Mike Johnson, speaking to The Guardian, called the event the “hate America rally” and accused Democrats of “selling T-shirts for the protest.”

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said, “‘No Kings’ means no paychecks and no government,” blaming the protests for the ongoing shutdown.

Organizers rejected these claims as political deflection. “They’re running out of excuses for keeping the government shut down,” the coalition stated. “Millions of Americans are coming together peacefully to say that America belongs to its people, not to kings.”

FAQs:

What is the ‘No Kings’ movement about?

It is a nationwide pro-democracy protest opposing what organizers see as authoritarian actions by the Trump administration.

How many protests are planned?

More than 2,00 demonstrations are scheduled across all 50 states.

Who is organising the movement?

Over 200 groups, including the ACLU, SEIU, Indivisible, MoveOn, and 50501.