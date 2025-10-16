Trump to launch missiles from Camp Pendleton amid 'No Kings' protests in California? Here's the truth

Massive country-wide protests are planned for October 18, Saturday, against the Donald Trump administration's recent policies. Amid that, the Los Angeles Times reported that parts of the Interstate 5 in Oceanside, California, could be closed on Friday and Saturday, owing to an event marking the 250th anniversary of the US Marine Corps that will feature live artillery firing. Notably, Vice President JD Vance has will be present at the event. President Donald Trump arrives for a dinner in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, Oct. 15.(Bloomberg)

Amid that, the media outlet MediasTouch reported, citing unnamed sources, that the Trump administration "may fire" missiles at the 'No Kings' protestors. The report state regarding the I-5 closure: "Sources close to MeidasTouch describe the closure as part of a 'vanity parade' that may involve Navy warships shooting live missiles into Camp Pendleton as a 'show of force'.”

However, MediasTouch claims that it is an exclusive report and does not elaborate on the claims further. Per the LA Times report, the event on Friday and Saturday will involve artillery firing which could lead to a closure of the I-5, but that is not related to the 'No Kings' protests planned in Ocenaside.

What We Know About The Navy's Event

The US Navy's event is titled, 'America’s Marines 250: From Sea to Shore – A Review of Amphibious Strength,' and, along with VP JD Vance, it will also feature Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, along with several top commanders of the Marine Corps.

As mentioned in the title of the event, it will feature live artillery firing, with even JD Vance taking part in some of the activities. Notably, JD Vance, a former Marine, is also the first US Marine veteran to serve as the Vice President of the United States.

No Kings Protests In The Oceanside Area

Multiple events related to the 'No Kings' protest are planned across California on Friday and Saturday, including in the city of Oceanside adjacent to which Camp Pendleton North is located.

According to the website of 'No Kings' protests, the following areas near Camp Pendleton are expected to see protest gathering.

'No Kings' event at Carlsbad: Saturday (October 18) from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. PDT.

'No Kings' event at Vista: Saturday (October 18) from 10 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. PDT.

'No Kings' event at San Marcos: Saturday (October 18) from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. PDT.

'No Kings' event at Rancho Bernardo: Saturday (October 18). from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. PDT.